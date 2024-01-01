Built as a Gothic church in the early 16th century, then restored in the baroque style following a fire 300 years later, this church was finally redecorated in Russian Byzantine style during the Russification of the 19th century. Information is in Russian, and interior photography is strictly forbidden.
Russian Orthodox Church of St Nicholas
Vilnius
