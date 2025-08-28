The island of Martinique is the kind of place that lingers in your memory. Its stunning tropical scenery, mixed with a dash of French influence, creates a unique Caribbean island filled with flavorful food, stunning beaches and a culture that encompasses all facets of a complex history.

Whether hiking the island's rugged coastline, sipping some of the strongest rum in the Caribbean or desperately trying to bone up on your French, the “island of flowers” will quickly become your next favorite tropical destination. Here are the experiences you shouldn't miss.

1. Take a boat tour

Enjoy the cool ocean breeze on your face as you glide across crystal clear waters. Booking a boat tour is an excellent way to experience those harder to reach spots like Îlet Chancel with its many iguanas or Josephine’s Bathtub, a popular swimming spot named after the famous first wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, who was born in Martinique.

Companies, such as Oliv’Express, not only provide brief history lessons of the island, but also serve well-prepared lunches like fresh lobster, rice and banana gratin.

Local tip: Going in low season means less crowds and a more serene experience. Locals head out on weekends, but high season brings the tourists.

La Savane des Esclaves in Les Trois-Îlets. Alicia Johnson/Lonely Planet

2. Spend a day at La Savane des Esclaves

Admittedly, a visit to La Savane des Esclaves (Savannah of Slaves) in Les Trois-Îlets might not be high on your itinerary.

But pushing past discomfort and allowing the vision of owner and local history enthusiast, Gilbert Larose, to unfold before you will be the best decision you’ve ever made.

Every building, statue and piece of art highlighting 400 years of Martinque’s history was constructed, carved or painted by Larose: that’s 25 huts, a medicinal garden, an Amerindian village, a juice and ice-cream bar, and a visitor center that plays a short film featuring Larose himself.

Situated on three hectares of land, visitors take self-guided tours around the grounds learning about key figures in Martinique history like Romain, an enslaved man who sparked revolt that ultimately led to the abolishment of slavery on the island.

Planning tip: The self-guided tour takes about 1½ hours and costs €12 (US$14) for adults and €8 (US$9.30) for children. The site is open daily 9am–6pm (to 1pm Sunday).

The covered market in Fort-de-France. Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

3. Shop for souvenirs at Marché Couvert de Fort-de-France

Get a real sense of local culture, along with some souvenirs, at Marché Couvert in Fort-de-France. Vendors selling fruit, meat, spices, clothing and trinkets, and spirits are spread out throughout the bustling covered marketplace.

Like everywhere else, French is spoken here, but when has a language barrier stopped anyone from shopping? The prices are listed in euros and quite a few vendors accept cards. The market is open from 5am–4pm Monday–Friday, 6am–3pm Saturday, and closed on Sundays.

Local tip: Haggling over prices isn’t a wildly accepted practice, especially if you’re not fluent in French.

Bibliothèque Schoelcher in Fort-de-France. Marc Bruxelle/Shutterstock

4. Tour Fort-de-France, Martinique's capital city

The capital city of Fort-de-France was originally built to serve as a military town. From the fort grew a lively city and the epicenter of transportation, commerce and politics (the Prefecture is in the city’s center).

A tour, preferably in the backseat of a dune buggy with Cyclo’comm tours, guided by Shannet Sinase and Romuald Rosil, provides a crash course in the city’s extensive and complicated history.

A few key stops on the route include the Bibliothèque Schoelcher, the Cathédrale St-Louis, Hotel de Ville, Chapel of Calvary (which offers the best views of the capital), and, of course, Fort St-Louis.

The fort is still active to this day, which means the only way to visit is to buy a ticket for a guided tour. They cost €10 (US$11.65) and can be purchased at the back of the tourism building on rue Victor Hugo.

Planning tip: The mistake most visitors make is going to the fort first. Head to the ticket office before you make the trek up the hill, and carry some euros to tip the tour guides.

A luxurious bathroom at La Maison Rimbaud. Alicia Johnson/Lonely Planet

5. Sample the finer side of things La Maison Rimbaud

La Maison Rimbaud is a stunning estate situated on 4 acres of tropical rainforest north of Fort-de-France. The historic house boasts five bedrooms, five en suite bathrooms, a private garden and breathtaking views of the Carbet Peaks (including one from a clawfoot tub).

The decor of the home is just as captivating. The pieces range from an antique gramophone to century-old wardrobes and chandeliers.

The eclectic pieces work in harmony with one another and create that ever-present Caribbean aesthetic with European influences folded in. What wasn’t hand-selected from all over the world by owner, Murille Fruton, was built by her husband, Olivier.

The entire place is a labor of love for the couple who spent years renovating the once dilapidated and completely forgotten 1830s home.

The goal was to keep as much of the original structure as possible. And as you stroll through the wide open rooms, peek through wooden shutters and sip tea in the outdoor dining room, it’s clear Murille and Olivier’s succeeded.

There are three ways visitors can experience La Maison Rimbaud: take the two-hour guided tour of the home and the private garden; rent the place for an extended (and very classy) stay; or rent the whole estate for a private event.

Planning tip: Pack repellent. The lush surroundings attract the pesky insects as the sun sets.

Theater ruins in St-Pierre. Alicia Johnson/Lonely Planet

6. Take a day trip to St-Pierre

At first glance, the seaside town of St-Pierre is unassuming with small shops and restaurants and even an acclaimed rum distillery.

At one point, however, St-Pierre was the capital of Martinique. Dubbed “Little Paris of the West Indies” the town was the cultural and economic hub of the country.

Everything changed at 8:01am on May 8, 1902 when Mont Pelée erupted. The blast killed nearly 30,000 people and devastated the town.

Locked within the thick walls of the prison after a night of drunken misbehavior, Louis Cyparis was one of two survivors of the blast. His account, along with damaged artifacts, are on display at the Memorial de la Catastrophe de 1902.

Just up the street from the museum, are the remains of the Coupe du théâtre and the prison where Cyparis was housed during the eruption. With a population of nearly 5000 residents today, St-Pierre never returned to its past glory.

Local tip: This is a small town where everyone knows everyone, so you may garner a few stares from locals, especially if you’re taking photos.

Depaz Distillery, near Mont Pelée. ODIN Daniel/Shutterstock

7. Go rhum tasting

Martinique is serious about its rhum, which is not exactly a bold statement for a Caribbean island, but it doesn’t make it any less true.

This French overseas territory has the kind of climate and soil where sugarcane thrives. It took little time for colonizers to use enslaved people to produce the crop and crush sugarcane to create vesou.

This was used to make rhum, which is different to rum found elsewhere in the Caribbean that's made from molasses.

From 1638, Martinique had over 670 sugar factories. When things went bust during the 1950s sugar crisis, those surviving factories became rhum producers.

Each region produces a different taste based on the soil and the climate. It’s hotter in the south so the juice is sweeter. The north has volcanic soil which creates a totally different flavor.

Today there are 17 distilleries on the island. All but two, Rhum Bally and Rhum Héritiers Madkaud, offer tastings on site.

A few favorites are Depaz Distillery located in the north near Mont Pelée; Distillerie La Favorite in the center of the island; and Trois Rivières Plantation Distillery in the south, which is Martinique’s oldest rhum producer.

Local tip: Be sure to try the national drink – Ti’ Punch – but be careful, the name is definitely a warning.

8. Indulge in Martinique’s cuisine

What do you get when you meld Caribbean and Creole cuisine with French delicacies? Heaven, you get a heaped helping of heaven on a plate.

Martinique's cuisine is fresh lobster and shrimp, its rice and peas and curry, its tuna tartare and quiches, its bouillabaisse and blood sausage.

It’s a unique combination of spices and techniques that no longer have a country of origin, it’s all one. Whether you opt for a small bistro, a trendy restaurant in a swanky hotel or a beachside shack, the food will always impress and reflect the fusion of cultures.

Le Joséphine at Hotel L'impératrice is one of my favorites. The Creole lunch buffet on Thursdays and Fridays is a treat. Le Kano in Trois-Îlets is a cool restaurant and bar with an extensive Creole menu and beautiful artwork.

Try the grilled conch with creole sauce, vegetable fritters or chicken colombo. Le Petibonum combines beach-shack vibes with high-end cuisine cooked by world-renowned chef Guy Ferdinand, aka Chef Hot Pants (yes, he wears them all the time).

Just about everything is locally produced and there’s a wonderful selection of rhums at the bar.

Grande Anse des Salines, one of Martinique's most popular beaches. El Greco 1973/Shutterstock

9. Go the beach

This might be the real reason you’re here. Much like everything else, Martinique’s beaches have a diverse array of offerings. There’s volcanic black sand in the north, white-sand beaches in the south, the calm Caribbean Sea on the west and choppy North Atlantic to the east.

You can’t go wrong with a stop at Grande Anse des Salines, the island’s most popular beach; Anse Noire a stunning black-sand beach with calm waves; or Anse Couleuvre a tucked away oasis that you have to hike to.

10. Hike Mont Pelée

Mont Pelée may be an active volcano, but that hasn’t stopped adventurous hikers from traversing its scenic trails. The three main routes (Morne-Macouba, L’Aileron and Grande Savane) vary in difficulty.

The most popular and manageable trail is L’Aileron, which takes about 4 hours (roundtrip) and is 7.5km long (4.6 miles) and 700m (2297ft) high.

Alicia Johnson traveled to Martinique with support from Martinique Tourism Authority. Lonely Planet contributors do not accept freebies in exchange for positive coverage.