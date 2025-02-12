Lombok, often referred to as Bali’s quieter sibling, has sweeping coastlines, white sand beaches, lust-worthy surf and one of Indonesia’s most sought-after mountain treks. Calling it diverse would be an understatement. It’s hard to play favorites when it comes to islands in Indonesia, but Lombok’s fan base of travelers just keeps growing.

Surfers flock to the southern coast of Lombok for highly lauded waves, while trekking enthusiasts traverse the north-central region to active volcano Gunung Rinjani. Those who want to kick back and relax can do so with their toes in powdery-soft sand.

Unsure where to start your Lombok itinerary? Check out our top 15 recommendations below.

Mount Rinjani in Gunung Rinjani National Park. M. Rinandar Tasya/Shutterstock

1. Trek to the summit of Mount Rinjani, Indonesia’s second-highest volcano

For adventure seekers and nature lovers, Gunung (Mount) Rinjani (3726m/12224ft) is Lombok’s ultimate trekking challenge, offering awe-inspiring crater views, a vibrant blue lake and a chance to soak in natural hot springs along the way. Located in Gunung Rinjani National Park, this active volcano is Indonesia’s second-highest peak and a sacred pilgrimage site for both the Sasak and Balinese Hindu communities.

The three-day summit trek is demanding but delivers unreal sunrise views over Bali and Sumbawa. If you're short on time (or want a less punishing climb), a two-day trek to the crater rim still offers epic panoramas and a front-row seat to the lake. Along the way, local Sasak guides share stories of the mountain’s spiritual significance, and porters balance towering loads with impressive ease – a humbling reminder of their endurance.

Planning tip: April–November is the best time to go for clear skies and dry trails. A guide is required, and tours can be arranged through trekking agencies or homestays.

2. Swim, sunbathe and surf the shores of Tanjung Aan

Tanjung Aan has powdery white sand, impossibly clear turquoise water and a peaceful atmosphere – all without the tourist crowds. Located 10km (6 miles) east of Kuta Lombok, this horseshoe-shaped bay is perfect for lounging under the sun, floating in gentle waves and sipping fresh coconuts at Turtle Warung & Bar. Unlike some of Lombok’s wilder surf beaches, the calm, shallow waters here are made for swimming.

Local tip: For those looking to add a bit of adventure, Tanjung Aan is also a great place to take a surf lesson, with schools offering beginner-friendly waves.

3. Hike the Bukit Merese

Another highlight in Tanjung Aan is the breathtaking view from Bukit Merese, a scenic hill about a 30- to 45-minute walk from the beach. The climb is well worth it, leading to a sweeping 360-degree panorama of Lombok’s untouched southern coastline. Even as word spreads about this spectacular sunset spot, it still feels undiscovered compared to Bali’s more popular beaches.

Planning tip: Bring sturdy sandals for the Bukit Merese hike and cash for parking and beachside warungs (food stalls). Shade is limited – pack sunscreen and a hat.

Pantai Mawun in Lombok. Denis Moskvinov/Getty Images

4. Explore South Lombok’s best beaches along Kuta’s turquoise coastline

Half-moon shaped coves line Lumbuk’s south coast. Start at Pantai Kuta, the heart of South Lombok’s beach scene, known for its laid-back vibe, sweeping bay, and the giant Mandalika sign overlooking the shore. The sand here is coarse and grainy, more like tiny white pebbles than soft powder, making it unique compared to other beaches in Lombok. Early mornings bring surfers scanning the waves, while the afternoons see locals and travelers lounging with fresh coconuts from nearby warungs. As the sun sets, the beach comes alive with friendly soccer matches, impromptu drumming sessions and small beach bars serving cold Bintangs.

Drive 10km (6 miles) from Kuta’s center to Pantai Mawun, a small cove flanked by rolling hills. Apart from a few beachside warungs with sunbeds and coconuts, there’s not much else here, and that’s what makes it lovely. Venture 4km (2 miles) further west to Pantai Lancing, a lengthy strip of white sand backed by grasslands, most frequented by doting groups of cattle.

The recently paved roads make exploring this rustic coastline a breeze, revealing the laid-back magic that defines Lombok’s southern beaches.

5. Master the waves at Kuta’s beaches

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or hopping on a board for the first time, there are plenty of surf spots to accommodate all skill levels. Kuta Beach is a year-round surfing destination, with consistent swell and a variety of different breaks. You’ll find it less crowded during the rainy season (roughly from November through March).

The waves at Pantai Seger are suitable for all levels, with both lefts and rights. West of Kuta lies Pantai Mawi (not to be confused with Mawun), one of Kuta’s most famous surf spots, with strong currents suited for intermediate and advanced surfers.

One of Lombok’s best beginner surf beaches is Selong Belanak Beach, a wide, crescent-shaped bay known for its soft white sand, gentle rolling waves and stunning backdrop of green hills. Located about 25km (15 miles) west of Kuta, surf schools line the shore, offering lessons and board rentals for those eager to try. At sunset, keep an eye out for local farmers herding their water buffalo across the beach – a uniquely Lombok experience.

Rice fields in Tetebatu. Christopher Moswitzer/Shutterstock

6. Experience Sasak culture and village life in Tetebatu

Backed by a postcard-like view of Gunung Rinjani, the small village of Tetebatu exemplifies traditional Sasak charm. Several air tejun (waterfalls) gushing spring water and flowing over eroded volcanic rock formations are found around the area. In the heart of town, Tetebatu Waterfall is most frequently visited.

Here, traditional architecture is neighbored by tropical flowers and the palm-fringed streets have never seen traffic. You’ll find homestays and restaurants catered towards tourists, but the overwhelming majority of businesses are locally owned.

The best way to explore the area is by walking tour. Stop by Aqila Warung to book some local-led tours of the area and cooking classes, and while you’re there, enjoy a traditional meal.

Planning tip: Wear sturdy shoes if you plan to explore Tetebatu’s rice fields or waterfalls, as trails can be muddy and uneven. ATMs are limited, so bring enough cash for meals, tours and entrance fees.

7. Stroll along Lombok’s rare pink-sand beaches in Sekaroh

Lombok’s southeasternmost corner, Sekaroh, might very well be the definition of “out there.” The coastline here is where it’s at, with naturally pink beaches along the northern shores of the region. Some pink beach spots near Tanjung Sabui charge a small entrance fee and attract a handful of visitors, but the soft sands and clear waters make them worth the visit.

For a quieter adventure, explore Sekaroh’s southern beaches, such as Pantai Tanjung Bloam with its rugged cliffs or the secluded Pantai Lemerang.

Planning tip: Sekaroh is about 50km (31 miles) from Kuta, and the roads can be rough, especially on a scooter. Wear sturdy shoes for rocky terrain.

8. Watch the sunset at Pura Batu Bolong, Lombok’s oceanside temple

Not to be confused with the famed Batu Bolong of Canggu, Pura Batu Bolong is a Hindu temple perched on a rocky outcrop looking over the sea. Ornately crafted pagodas and statues stand tall above crashing waves, with small offerings placed around the grounds daily. There’s a low hum of activity throughout the day, picking up around sunset when people gather to watch the sky turn hues of sherbet orange and pastel pink.

Planning tip: For the best experience, arrive in the late afternoon to enjoy the sunset. Bring small change for parking and donations, and plan to spend around 30 to 45 minutes exploring the temple and its surroundings. Come prepared with covered legs, or rent a sarong on arrival.

9. Beach hop along Senggigi’s tropical coastline

Senggigi’s coastline is dotted with laid-back beaches, each offering its own charm. Start at Pantai Senggigi, the closest beach to the main tourist area, where you can swim in calm waters or lounge in the shade of palm trees. Minutes south, Coconut Beach is accessible through dusty pathways that weave through a field of sky-high coconut palms. Both locals and tourists gather around the beachside Coco Beach Restaurant at sunset, sipping on Bintangs and fresh coconuts.

For a more secluded experience, a short drive up the coast is a must. Pantai Nipah is a 11km (6 miles) drive from central Senggigi – a scenic route that’ll have you doing double-takes at the wondrous views. This white-sand stretch is bordered by a quintessentially tropical palm-tree forest, and its shores are decorated with more beached fishing boats than tourists. Around the next bend a few kilometers north, Pantai Pandanan is equally as quiet, commanding attention from anyone who catches a view of it. A few local vendors operate, selling snacks and drinks.

Planning tip: Pantai Senggigi is great for swimming in the morning before the waves pick up, while Coconut Beach and Pantai Nipah offer the best sunset views.

Benang Kelambu and jungle. Hier Onyak/Shutterstock

10. Chase Lombok’s most spectacular waterfalls

Lombok is home to some of Indonesia’s most breathtaking waterfalls, hidden within lush tropical forests and the foothills of Gunung Rinjani. Swim in mountain waters tumbling from a dense jungle canopy at Benang Stokel and Benang Kelambu, near Senggigi. Located on Rinjani’s western slopes, these twin waterfalls feel worlds away from the coastal heat. Benang Kelambu is the true showstopper, with delicate streams flowing over a moss-covered rock face, creating the illusion of a natural water curtain. A guide is required to enter the area – you can hire one at the entrance gate or arrange a tour through homestays and operators in Tetebatu or Senaru.

Near the village of Senaru, Sendang Gile and Tiu Kelep are among Lombok’s most powerful waterfalls. Just a short walk from the main road, Sendang Gile Waterfall stuns with its height, roaring waters, and a pool believed to have healing properties. Further along, Tiu Kelep Waterfall has a wide curtain of streams flanking a thunderous cascade. Though the pools are too shallow for swimming, the cool mist refreshes trekkers after the jungle hike.

Planning tip: If you’re up for an extended trek, ask your guide about visiting the lesser-known Benang Stokel Tiu Kelep and Jeruk Manis waterfalls nearby.

11. Take a guided trek through Rinjani’s foothills

Guided walking tours throughout Senaru and the foothills of Gunung Rinjani offer a deeper insight into the region’s flora, fauna, and local community traditions, including Sasak cooking and farming.

Rinjani Women Adventure is a local woman-owned and operated trek and tour company that shows travelers around the area. The Senaru Panorama Walk, led by local female guides, is a half-day trek winding through rice terraces, bamboo groves and lush jungle trails. Along the way, you’ll pass traditional Sasak homes and farmers tending to coffee and cacao plantations, learning about age-old agricultural traditions.

Planning tip: Dress modestly out of respect for local customs. For a full-day experience, combine your trek with a visit to a Sasak village for a home-cooked meal or a stop at one of the lesser-known waterfalls in the area.

Handweaving Sasak textiles. Gede Sudika Pratama/Shutterstock

12. Step into history at Mataram’s centuries-old temples

Lombok’s capital, Mataram, offers a window into the island’s layered spiritual history, where Hindu, Islamic, and Buddhist influences intertwine. Exploring the city’s temples isn’t just about admiring architecture – it’s about experiencing the traditions and stories that shaped Lombok.

Start at Pura Meru, Lombok’s largest and most important Hindu temple, built in 1720. Its towering multi-tiered shrines stand tall against the sky, and locals often leave small offerings of flowers and incense at their base. Just across the street, Mayura Water Palace was once a royal Balinese court, where kings held meetings in a floating pavilion surrounded by a peaceful lotus-filled lake.

For a different perspective, visit Masjid Islamic Center NTB, Lombok’s grandest mosque. The golden domes glisten in the sun, while its tall minaret offers panoramic city views.

Planning tip: Pair your temple visit with a walk through Ampenan’s old town, where Dutch-era buildings and colorful street art tell a different side of Lombok’s story. For a hands-on experience, head to Cakranegara Market, where you can browse handwoven Sasak textiles, Balinese gold jewelry, and locally made pottery.

13. Hike to panoramic viewpoints in Sembalun Valley

The hills of the Sembalun Valley outside of Senaru offer some of Lombok’s most stunning vistas, combining the charm of Bukit Selong with the grandeur of Pergasingan Hill.

At Bukit Selong, a small parking area leads to an unassuming dirt path, where you’ll pay an entry fee before starting the short 10-minute hike. The trail rewards you with a vibrant patchwork of green fields framed by Gunung Rinjani to the west and a mountain to the east. The star-shaped wooden platform at the top is perfect for photos.

For a more challenging adventure, Pergasingan Hill rises above the rice field valleys of Sembalun, reaching an altitude of around 1750m (5740ft). The hike involves a 600m (1968ft) ascent along a well-marked but steep trail, typically taking about 1.5 hours to reach the summit. The reward? Some of the best panoramic views in Lombok, whether bathed in the golden glow of sunrise or the soft hues of sunset. The entry fee is payable at the trailhead.

Gili Nanggu from above. Creativa Images/Shutterstock

14. Experience the Gili Islands’ nightlife, beaches and underwater wonders

A short boat ride from Lombok, the Gili Islands – Trawangan, Meno and Air – each offer a distinct personality. Gili Trawangan is the busiest, drawing visitors with its lively beach bars, scuba diving schools, and vibrant nightlife. By day, snorkelers flock to its turtle-filled waters, while at night, the island hums with music and fire dancers. Gili Meno, the smallest and quietest of the three, is a romantic escape with beautiful beaches, secluded resorts and a relaxed atmosphere. Gili Air has a laid-back feeling with boutique accommodations, yoga studios and beach cafes while still maintaining a social feel.

Island-hopping between the three is easy and affordable, with public boats running several times a day and private charters available for more flexibility.

Detour: For those seeking a quieter and less-developed island experience, the "secret" Gili islands – Gili Nanggu, Tangkong, Sudak and Kedis – offer pristine beaches and calm waters. These small islands have limited facilities, making them better suited for day trips rather than overnight stays. For even more seclusion, some travelers opt to visit Gili Gede, Asahan, Layar and Rengit, which feature boutique eco-lodges and untouched coral reefs, but they require private boats or pre-arranged accommodations.

15. Tackle the legendary waves at Desert Point, Lombok’s ultimate surf break

At the westernmost tip of Lombok’s Southwestern Peninsula lies Desert Point, a world-famous surf break that lures adventurous surfers seeking a challenge. Known for its long, barreling waves, this spot shines during the dry season (May to September) when offshore winds create near-perfect conditions. However, its temperamental nature means surfers might endure long lulls between sets, adding to its allure as a spot for the truly dedicated.

Planning tip: Timing is everything at Desert Point. Aim for mid to low tide with a long-period swell for the best chance at catching its signature barrel.

This article was adapted from the Indonesia guidebook published in July 2024.