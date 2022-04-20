Hot and arid, the southern peninsula is known as Bukit (meaning 'hill' in Bahasa Indonesia). It's popular with visitors, from the cloistered climes of Nusa Dua to the sybaritic retreats along the south coast.

The booming west coast (often generically called Pecatu) with its string-of-pearls beaches is a real hotspot. Accommodation sits precariously on the sand at Balangan Beach, while the cliffs are dotted with idiosyncratic lodges at Bingin and elsewhere. New places sprout daily and most have views of the turbulent waters here, which have world-famous surf breaks all the way south to the important temple of Ulu Watu.

The south coast to the east and west of Ungasan is the site of some huge cliff-side resorts, with serene views of the limitless ocean, while Nusa Dua and Tanjung Benoa cater to more traditional package-holidaymakers seeking a homogenised experience.