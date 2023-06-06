Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Flickr RF
Nusa Dua translates literally as 'Two Islands' – although they are actually small raised headlands, each with a small temple. But Nusa Dua is much better known as Bali's gated compound of resort hotels. It's a vast and manicured place where you leave the chaos of the rest of the island behind as you pass the guards.
Nusa Dua
When groups from nearby resorts aren’t around, you’ll probably have this large museum to yourself. A collection of art from Pacific Ocean cultures spans…
Nusa Dua
Just south of Gegar Beach is a bluff with a good cafe and a path that leads up to Pura Gegar, a compact temple shaded by gnarled old trees. Views are…
Bali International Convention Centre
Nusa Dua
Large convention halls attached to the Westin Resort.
Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center
Nusa Dua
Large free-standing convention and meeting complex in the centre of Nusa Dua.
Nusa Dua
Pretty seafront Balinese temple.
Get to the heart of Nusa Dua with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Indonesia $26.99
Bali, Lombok & Nusa Tenggara $24.99
Pocket Bali $14.99