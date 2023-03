Just south of Gegar Beach is a bluff with a good cafe and a path that leads up to Pura Gegar, a compact temple shaded by gnarled old trees. Views are great and you can spot swimmers who’ve come south in the shallow, placid waters around the bluff for a little frolic. There's a pleasant walkway up to the temple from the Nusa Dua beach promenade.

It has a large shady parking area.