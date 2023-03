One of the Bukit's southern-facing cove beaches, Green Bowl is reached by a pretty and strenuous walk down 300 concrete steps that begin near the Pura Batu Pageh temple and the failed Bali Cliff Resort. This splotch of sand is uncrowded during the week but draws many at weekends (including a few persistent vendors). There are caves, bats and monkeys. The water is deep turquoise.