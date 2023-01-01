Tegalwangi Beach

Folding around limestone bluffs some 4.5km southwest of Jimbaran, Tegalwangi is the first of cove after cove with patches of beautiful sand all the way down the west coast of the peninsula. A small parking area lies in front of Pura Segara Tegalwangi temple, a popular place for addressing the ocean gods.

There's usually a lone drinks vendor offering refreshment before (or after) you make the short but challenging trip over the rough paths down to the beach. Immediately south, the vast Ayana Resort sprawls over the cliffs. From Jimbaran, take Jl Bukit Permai for 3km until the gates of the Ayana, where it veers west 1.5km to the temple.