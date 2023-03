After years of false starts, development of the gigantic Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park is well under way. The centrepiece, completed in August 2018, is an impressive 120m-tall monument that includes a 66m-high statue of Garuda and is the largest monument dedicated to Vishnu in the world. The Brobdingnagian dream is meant to be on top of a shopping and gallery complex, but for now, there's not much of a draw beyond the statue to justify the entrance fee.