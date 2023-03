About 100m west of Jl Pantai Bingin on Jl Melasti, you'll see another turn towards the ocean. Follow this paved road for 700m and look for a scrawled sign on a wall reading Impossibles Beach. Follow the treacherous path and you'll soon understand the name. It's a tortuous trek but you'll be rewarded with an empty cove with splotches of creamy sand between boulders.