There aren't many tourist attractions, yet Mataram's broad tree-lined avenues buzz with traffic, thrum with motorbikes and teem with classic markets and malls. If you're hungry for a blast of Indo realism, you'll find it here.
Private Airport Transfer - Lombok International Airport to Hotel
Skip the stress of navigating through a busy airport and enjoy a private arrival transfer. After landing at Lombok International Airport (LOP) and clearing customs, you will collect your luggage before being greeted by your courteous driver who will be holding a sign board with your name on it in the arrivals area. Your driver will direct you to your comfortable and climate-controlled private vehicle before taking you directly to your accommodation or destination in one of the following areas: Kuta Lombok, Mataram, Cakranegara, Sweta, Ampenan, Senggigi, Bangsal, Nipah, Teluk Nare, Bayan, Senaru, and Sembalun.Vehicles can accommodate up to 6 people.
Half Day Lombok Bike Tour - Pengsong Temple Route
This tour puts you in close touch with peaceful and simple life of farmers in an amazing place hardly visited by tourists. Your cycling tour starts from Mapak Village on quiet village backroads of paved and unpaved roads at about 17 kilometers from Senggigi to south of Ampenan. The tour then takes you to the agricultural areas of the West Lombok district. This area is recognized as the "green area.". Along the route you will get warm greeting from kids and villagers as you cycle you will find and see the local daily activities such working in rice field, brick maker, bamboos weaving, visiting the traditional hand weaving and crossing the river by traditional wooden Gondola through Mount Pengsong temple of your highlight trip. Park your bike and climb the steps to visit the temple and observe the spectacular views of Lombok straits, includes the Ampenan and Mataram city view.Tour ItineraryWe will pick you up at your hotel lobby at 8 am, (Senggigi and Mataram area hotels only, other areas will incur surcharge), then drive you to Mapak village. After getting fitted, we slowly ride and move through Padang Reak village through the huge rice paddy fields on the route. From there we then move onto Jeranjang Village, you will have a chance to try local cakes (if the traditional warung are open), then pass by the steam electricity generator. Head to Kebon Ayu Village to see how the locals make brick from clay in the traditional way, then ride to the weaving village of Ketejer to see the locals making Sarung. Our last stop will be riding to the Ketejer river and crossing the river by traditional wooden gondola through Mount Pengsong Temple. Our driver will be waiting there for you and drive you back to your hotel.
Private Tour: Full-Day Lombok Island Hopping Tour
Drive south from your Hotel in Senggigi, along the coastline passing through the villages of Ampenan, Mataram, Cakranegara and Lembar Bay to Tawan Beach where a small local boat will be waiting for you. Spend the day exploring the beautiful South West islands of Lombok, the new untouched Gili Islands. Start the adventure by crossing the crystal clear blue ocean to Gili Kedis, this small island is perfect for snorkeling, home to an array of colorful fish and coral. Continue to Gili Sudak where you will be served a tasty BBQ seafood lunch on the beach. The final island you will visit is Gili Nanggu another perfect snorkeling location. Please note: Snorkel equipment is not included but can be hired locally.
Full-Day Private Sasak Culture and Southern Beaches Tour from
Following pickup from your Senggigi hotel, you will drive through Ampenan, Mataram, and Cakranegara, then take a traditional horse-and-cart ride to Banyumulek, the pottery village. Then, you will head to Sukarara Village, famous for its fabulous weaving of ikat and songket textiles. Next you will head to Praya, followed by Penujak, then Selung Belanak Beach, a pristine white sandy beach set in a beautiful bay. You will then go to Mawun Beach, a famous surfers’ haven, then Gua Raksasa’ giant cave and Gunung Perabu Lookout Point to view the beaches of Kuta. Afterwards you will stop at a local restaurant for lunch (included in price). Following lunch, you will visit Tanjung A’an Beach where you will get the chance to take in its magnificent bay views, and the glistening white sands of Seger Beach. Your last stop will be at Sade Traditional Village, where you will see the simply constructed traditional ‘Bale Tani’ house and the ‘Lumbung’ rice-barn, which is used for storing rice after the harvest. Your tour will conclude with drop-off at your hotel.
4 Days Classic Yogyakarta Experience
Day 1 Yogyakarta – Prambanan Temple (40 kilometers) (-/-/-)Arrival at Yogyakarta International Airport and head straight to the first sight around Yogyakarta; the Prambanan Temple. The temple of the “slender virgin” is also known as a complex of Lorojongrang. This immense complex consists of 3 major temples/shrines in the main area dedicated to respected Hindu’s God Tri Murti Trinity. After this cultural exploration, we continue to your overnight address in Yogyakarta for check-in. Day 2 Borobudur – Candirejo (120 kilometers) (B/-/-)A wake-up call at 04:00 hrs is required for a natural phenomenon at the Borobudur that has been highlighted as one of the top attractions – sunrise over this UNESCO World Heritage site.We started from Manohara Hotel Borobudur Archeological Park, for a morning of pure silence and exhilaration when arriving at the Borobudur; the biggest Buddhist temple in the world as we witness the sunrise over Mount Merapi (weather permitting). Afterwards, we head out to nearby temples such as the Pawon Temple and Mendut Temple. Candirejo Village, located about 2 km from Borobudur Temple, is a Javanese village that has been an example of community-based tourism. Join us for a 1, 5 hour village tour by “Andong” (horse-drawn carriage) and gain insight and knowledge of local customs and traditions. Return back to your hotel where the rest of the afternoon is at leisure. Day 3 Yogyakarta City Tour (B/-/-)Today we will take you to the Sultan Palace or ‘Keraton’, built in the grand and elegant Javanese architectural style of which this country is well-known for. The palace is located in the center of the municipality and has been one of the projects of a former sultan. As we walk from sight to sight, we will visit one of the most intriguing parts on the tour of the Kerato - the Tamansari. Over 25,000 people live within this compound with its own market, handicraft industries, schools and mosques. In the afternoon, explore Kotagede by ‘Becak’ or by bicycle. The tour will pass a Bumen Village and a Kembang Waru bread production before we reach the traditional market Pasar Gede. Along the way we also visit one of the oldest mosques in Kota Gede and the Royal Cemetery where the first king of Mataram and his family lay to rest. We then continue to Joglo, an example of blending Javanese and colonial architecture on one building. Day 4 Yogyakarta – departure transfer to Yogyakarta Airport (15 kilometers) (B/-/-)Transfer from your hotel to the airport.
Full Day Tete Batu Trek
The unspoiled regions of Lombok are more common than the areas populated by visitors would suggest. The island’s inland wilderness provides a superb collection of hidden trails, green forests, and tranquil villages that have not been influenced by western civilization. If you are looking for these untouched locales within Lombok, then this tour covering Tetebatu and Loyok will fulfill your wishes from beginning to end. Your guide/driver for the day will pick you up from your hotel within Lombok (selected regions / beaches only) to begin your adventure. Be certain that you wear some comfortable clothing and good walking shoes as part of this tour will include some hiking through Lombok’s pristine landscapes. The towns of Tetebatu and Loyok are among the most tranquil villages in this region that you will find. Get a taste of the laid-back atmosphere as you walk among the inhabitants. Your trekking guide for the day will venture with you into the local forest, where you may see black monkeys (called ‘Pitu’) lingering in the treetops. This place includes some arid patches of land which make for great agricultural usage, ranging from mahogany trees to clove plantations. You may witness local residents working tirelessly in these plantations while only using traditional farming tools. Lunch will be included at a local restaurant. Part of the tour includes a stop at the Lingar Temple, a representation of harmonious living between Islamic and Hindu worshipers. Indonesia has always been tolerant and accepting of various religions that have coincided with one another for generations. Also included is a stop at the Taman Narmada, an amazingly well-maintained park. Just 10 kilometers outside the centre of Mataram, Narmada has always has been a place of great spiritual significance as it contains replicas of the Lake Segara Anak at Mount Rinjani, one of Lombok’s most recognizable landmarks. You will slowly follow the trail back to your car afterwards, bringing you back to your resort along either Senggigi or Mataram only. Expect to be back at your hotel at around 5pm with wonderful memories and (hopefully) a memory card filled with photos.