4 Days Classic Yogyakarta Experience

Day 1 Yogyakarta – Prambanan Temple (40 kilometers) (-/-/-)Arrival at Yogyakarta International Airport and head straight to the first sight around Yogyakarta; the Prambanan Temple. The temple of the “slender virgin” is also known as a complex of Lorojongrang. This immense complex consists of 3 major temples/shrines in the main area dedicated to respected Hindu’s God Tri Murti Trinity. After this cultural exploration, we continue to your overnight address in Yogyakarta for check-in. Day 2 Borobudur – Candirejo (120 kilometers) (B/-/-)A wake-up call at 04:00 hrs is required for a natural phenomenon at the Borobudur that has been highlighted as one of the top attractions – sunrise over this UNESCO World Heritage site.We started from Manohara Hotel Borobudur Archeological Park, for a morning of pure silence and exhilaration when arriving at the Borobudur; the biggest Buddhist temple in the world as we witness the sunrise over Mount Merapi (weather permitting). Afterwards, we head out to nearby temples such as the Pawon Temple and Mendut Temple. Candirejo Village, located about 2 km from Borobudur Temple, is a Javanese village that has been an example of community-based tourism. Join us for a 1, 5 hour village tour by “Andong” (horse-drawn carriage) and gain insight and knowledge of local customs and traditions. Return back to your hotel where the rest of the afternoon is at leisure. Day 3 Yogyakarta City Tour (B/-/-)Today we will take you to the Sultan Palace or ‘Keraton’, built in the grand and elegant Javanese architectural style of which this country is well-known for. The palace is located in the center of the municipality and has been one of the projects of a former sultan. As we walk from sight to sight, we will visit one of the most intriguing parts on the tour of the Kerato - the Tamansari. Over 25,000 people live within this compound with its own market, handicraft industries, schools and mosques. In the afternoon, explore Kotagede by ‘Becak’ or by bicycle. The tour will pass a Bumen Village and a Kembang Waru bread production before we reach the traditional market Pasar Gede. Along the way we also visit one of the oldest mosques in Kota Gede and the Royal Cemetery where the first king of Mataram and his family lay to rest. We then continue to Joglo, an example of blending Javanese and colonial architecture on one building. Day 4 Yogyakarta – departure transfer to Yogyakarta Airport (15 kilometers) (B/-/-)Transfer from your hotel to the airport.