If you’re dreaming of a beach escape that stirs not only your senses but your spirit, there’s something wonderfully complete about combining stops in Vietnam and Bali into one journey. While Bali bursts with the bold tones of roaring waves, sacred rituals and mindful practices, Vietnam softens the edges with warm sunsets, centuries-old temples and world-class cuisine. Together, these two destinations shape a holistic retreat that tends to the body, mind and soul.

The Garuda Vishnu Kencana Statue in GWK Cultural Park. FotoMaximum/Getty Images

Bali: a playground for the senses

Bali greets you with vibrant colors and tropical scents drifting through the air. Here, you’ll find beauty where spiritual rituals meet cultural experiences.

Step into a world of myth and wonder

In GWK Cultural Park, massive sculptures peek out from the vast greenery, with the colossal statue of Garuda Wisnu Kencana, one of the tallest statues in the world, rising over the treeline. Grand nature and architecture intertwine, like a dialog between deities and humans.

Left: An aerial view of Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple at sunrise. R.M. Nunes / Shutterstock Right: Gebogan is a form of offerings that is arrangement of fruits, snacks, and flowers. I Ketut Tamba Budiarsana / Shutterstock

Uncover a cultural treasure trove on a cliffside

High above crashing waves sits Pura Luhur Ulu Watu, one of Bali’s most sacred sea temples and the mythical guardian of the island. Stay until dusk to witness the Kecak dance, performed each evening. Against a burning orange sky, dancers move in circles of flame, their chants rising and falling with the sea and flickering fire. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this mesmerizing scene.

Embrace Balinese artistry

There’s no better way to truly connect with a culture than by participating in it. Learning to craft a gebogan (the Balinese offering tower made from flowers and fruits) or wearing Balinese traditional dress for a temple visit or lion dance parade syncs you up with the rhythm of local life.

Parasailing in Nusa Dua. Westend61 / Getty Images

Left: one of Radisson Blu Resort, Bali Uluwatu's spa rooms. Right: Daily outdoor yoga sessions at Radisson Blu Resort, Bali Uluwatu.

Find your balance on the water

At Kelan Beach, you can paddle on glassy water while airplanes sweep low overhead. For a faster pace, head to Nusa Dua to ride watercraft or parasail across the turquoise waves. When the adrenaline fades, you'll realize this is what balance feels like – a surreal fusion of thrill and peace.

Embark on a refined wellness journey at Radisson Blu Resort, Bali Uluwatu

Perched on Bali’s splendid southern cliffs overlooking the Indian Ocean, Radisson Blu Resort, Bali Uluwatu, is more than just a stay – it’s a sanctuary. After fueling your adventurous side, Spa ESC promises to relax every muscle and reawaken your tired senses. Its daily yoga and meditation sessions, set in open-air pavilions surrounded by tropical gardens, revive your mind and let you reconnect with your inner self.

A pristine beach in Cam Ranh. Courtesy of Radisson Blu Resort Cam Ranh

Cam Ranh: Vietnam's serene coastal symphony

Nestled along Vietnam's stunning south-central coast, Nha Trang is renowned for its pristine beaches, turquoise waters and year-round sunshine. Once a quiet fishing village, this gem has transformed into a luxurious resort destination, offering visitors world-class hospitality, fresh seafood, and authentic local culture surrounded by breathtaking ocean and mountain scenery.

Left: The Cham towers of Po Nagar. Vladimir Hodac / Shutterstock Right: The Ta Gu Waterfall in Vietnam. Sergey Filinin / Shutterstock

Go off the map at Ta Gu Waterfall

Tucked away in the lush jungles beyond Cam Ranh, Ta Gu Waterfall hides among crisscrossing bamboo trees and green folds of jungle. Walk through winding bamboo paths and dense greenery, until the world grows quiet and all that’s left is the sound of the cascading water and your own footsteps. Whether you choose to take a refreshing dip or simply sit on the smooth rocks and watch nature’s rhythm unfold, Ta Gu offers a peaceful retreat into Vietnam’s untouched beauty.

The buddha statue at Chua Long Son Pagoda temple. Sanga Park / Shutterstock

Explore the city’s spiritual icons

Just a 30-minute drive from Cam Ranh, the coastal city of Nha Trang beautifully reflects Vietnam’s legend of harmony between mountains and sea. Visit Long Son Pagoda, where a towering Buddha peacefully overlooks the city from a hill.

Trace the footsteps of the ancient Champa kingdom

The Po Nagar Cham Towers, built over a thousand years ago, are still actively used for worship today. The towers solemnly stand on granite foundations overlooking the Cai River. Their terraced pyramid roofs, meditation pillars and sandstone surfaces are adorned with sophisticated carvings and inscriptions telling stories of an empire long gone.

Sunset cruise in Nha Trang. Radisson Blu Resort, Cam Ranh

Cruise into the Nha Trang sunset

Few experiences compare to the magic of a sunset yacht on Nha Trang Bay. As the sun dips below the mountains, the horizon glows in shades of gold and rose, casting a soft shimmer across the gentle waves. Reclining on the deck with a refreshing drink in hand, you can feel the sea breeze carrying the scent of salt and adventure. The skyline slowly lights up in the distance while the water turns from deep sapphire to liquid silver. Laughter, music, and the rhythmic sway of the boat create an unforgettable moment - where time slows, and the beauty of Vietnam’s coast surrounds you in perfect harmony.

Immerse in local culture at Đó theater after sunset

As night falls, ‘Life Puppets’ comes alive – an enchanting cultural experience that invites you to immerse yourself in Vietnam’s artistic soul. After sunset, the stage glows with light and movement in a fusion of water puppetry, string puppetry, shadow puppetry, animated puppetry, and contemporary dance. Guided by the live rhythms of an indigenous Vietnamese orchestra, the performance blends ancient folklore with modern artistry. Puppets, dancers, and music move as one, offering an unforgettable journey into the heart of Vietnam’s heritage.

Left: the view from Radisson Blu Resort, Cam Ranh. Right: Poolside at Radisson Blu Resort, Cam Ranh.

Savor the bay and local cuisine at Radisson Blu Resort, Cam Ranh

At Radisson Blu Resort, Cam Ranh, the resort's interior design draws inspiration from a traditional fishing village: woven rattan baskets, bamboo fishing tools and handcrafted pottery create an ambiance that blends authenticity with refined elegance. If you love exploring local flavors, the award-winning Blu Lobster restaurant celebrates the region's culinary essence, featuring the daily fresh catch from the nearby village and time-honored cooking techniques. As dusk falls, the sun melts into the lagoon and gentle waves mingle with the sea breeze – a perfect backdrop for a romantic dinner.

Two destinations, one complete retreat

Pairing Bali and Cam Ranh is like orchestrating an intricate rhythm: begin with Bali’s vibrant, thrilling energy, then ease into Cam Ranh's soul-soothing embrace.

With the Radisson Blu Resort, Bali Uluwatu, and Radisson Blu Resort, Cam Ranh, as your base, you’re never asked to choose between exploration and restoration – you’re invited to have both, seamlessly woven into one unforgettable itinerary.