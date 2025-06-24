Greenery is woven in the the urban landscape of delightful Porto.

Both locals and visitors flock to the city’s botanical gardens, art-filled lawns and hidden woodland retreats for picnics, exercise and unstructured time with the kids. Porto’s unique topography also offers some prime spots for watching the sunset. The walk up the city’s steep hills almost always pays off.

Whether you’re seeking activity-filled parks for the family or manicured grounds for quiet contemplation, Porto has you covered.

1. Jardim do Morro

Best park for dazzling views

The straightforwardly named “garden of the hill” offers one of the best views of Porto from its lofty location on the south side of the river. Apart from a playground and a tiny pond at opposite ends, the palm-fringed park doesn’t have many features – but come evening, it has one of the best views in town. Arrive a little before sunset (picnics are recommended), and watch the sun set on the horizon, the panorama of the city along the Douro unfolding before you. The people-watching is pretty prime, too.

Planning tip: Getting here is part of the fun, whether you come by foot over the Ponte Dom Luís I; ride the aerial Teleférico de Gaia up from the Vila Nova de Gaia riverfront; or take the D (yellow) metro line from the city center, which also runs above ground over the bridge.

Left: The treetop walk at Parque de Serralves. Diana Lopes/Shutterstock Right: Casa de Serralves at Parque de Serralves, Porto. Carlos Neto/Shutterstock

2. Parque de Serralves

Best park for artworks and treetop walks

In the 1930s, a former estate on the outskirts of Porto was transformed into one of the city’s most beautifully designed green spaces. Today, the 44-acre Parque de Serralves has formal gardens, wooded paths and open lawns, along with some unusual features you won’t find in other Porto parks.

As you explore, you can ponder outdoor sculptures created by artists including Claes Oldenburg and Richard Serra, and get a dose of pastoral life thanks to the resident cows, goats and donkeys. For a different perspective, head off on a treetop walk, on a catwalk through the canopy, for surprising views of the park’s biodiversity. It’s one of Porto’s best nature experiences.

Most people visit with art in mind, as Serralves is also Porto’s top contemporary art museum. Both the park and the museum hog the city spotlight in early June during the Serralves em Festa, featuring round-the-clock exhibitions, concerts, dance performances and other arts programming over one long weekend.

Planning tip: The delights of this private institution don’t come cheap. A ticket to the museum (which includes the park) runs €24 (US$27.80), while park-only access costs €15 (US$17.40). Children under 12 can enter for free.

The elegant paths of Jardins do Palácio de Cristal, Porto. Kerry Murray for Lonely Planet

3. Jardins do Palácio de Cristal

Best park for an old-fashioned stroll

Tripeiros (Porto locals) have a special fondness for these verdant, elegantly laid-out gardens in the Massarelos district. Here, you can walk the shaded lanes beneath beech trees, fragrant cypresses and oversized magnolias, passing flower gardens, statuary and fountains along the way. The views stretch across the rooftops along the riverside and take in a serpentine curve of the Douro.

Strolling amid the manicured elegance evokes the urban pleasures of an earlier era; visiting the 18th-century former country estate of the Quinta da Macieirinha – now a museum – only adds to the vibe. During the summer, the city hosts a decidedly modern lineup of events, from free yoga and Pilates classes to periodic concerts on the lawn. You can also take a guided climb to the top of the Rosa Mota Pavilion for even better views over the city.

4. Parque da Cidade

Best park for active recreation and beach access

On the city’s western flank, its biggest park stretches for over 205 acres and has wide grassy expanses, sports fields and 10km (6¼ miles) of paths. Locals come for bike rides and morning runs, picnicking by the lake and a walk with the dog through wooded sections. Nature aside, the Parque da Cidade has a few other draws, including the Pavilhão da Água, a hands-on science museum with a focus on aquatic life, wave formation, tropical storms and other water-related topics.

You can also combine a visit to the park with some time on the beach. From the western section, you can walk down to the wide sandy shoreline of Praia Internacional or admire the views out to sea from the 17th-century Castelo de Queijo.

The pond of water lilies at the Jardim Botânico do Porto. Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

5. Jardim Botânico do Porto

Best park for beautiful blooms

Porto’s botanical gardens are small in size but filled with diverse plant life. Narrow paths take you past fragrant rose gardens, prickly cacti, a small arboretum, lush rhododendrons and a pond full of water lilies. The garden’s pride and joy are its hedgerows of camellias, many of which date back to the 19th century.

In all, the garden has more than 1300 plant species – though you’ll need to visit in spring or summer to see it in full glory. Overlooking the gardens, the Casa Andresen was once the lavish home of a Port wine merchant, and today houses a small but fascinating children’s museum devoted to biodiversity.

The hedgerow labyrinth at Parque São Roque, Porto. Juliana Vasconcelos Braga/Shutterstock

6. Parque São Roque

Best park for kids

Set on a hillside east of the city center, the Parque São Roque evokes a bygone era with its collection of human-made elements, including a grotto, a chapel and a minaret-like viewpoint overlooking a distant stretch of the Douro. Kids will love exploring here, especially in the hedgerow labyrinth, or clambering around a wooden obstacle course on the playground. When you need a break from the sun, you can stroll the shaded paths that wind through a forest of eucalyptus.