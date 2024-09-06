Calling all nightlife lovers: this one's for you. Whether you like dancing until until dawn, bar-hopping between local dives, glamming it up in exclusive clubs, or sipping craft cocktails on rooftops, hitting the town can be a great way to experience a destination. You might discover the city's signature drink, meet locals in line for the bathroom, or even fall in love with a new genre of music. Seem like your speed? Check out our writers' favorite cities across the world for top-notch nightlife.

Start your night off at an izakaya before hitting Tokyo's most electric clubs. Karl Panganiban/Shutterstock

Tokyo, Japan

Recommended by Winnie Tan

In Tokyo, the night never truly ends. At many bars here, drinks keep coming until the last customer leaves – even if it’s 6 am. If your just getting started at midnight, head to the city’s largest entertainment district, Kabukichō, where you can kick things off with free-flowing drinks and food at an izakaya (Japanese-style bar) and then hop from one themed bar to another at Golden Gai; end the party by indulging in a hearty karaoke session – or a bowl of ramen – until the sun rises.

If your idea of a good night involves dancing, you're in luck – the city is home to some of Asia’s best dance clubs, like Shibuya’s WOMB and Cé la Vie. But if you're looking for a more subdued evening, Tokyo’s many cocktail bars (like the famed Bar Benfiddich) and other smaller, intimate establishments offer a nice refuge. Live music aficionados should seek out the basements of the live houses and jazz clubs in neighborhoods like Shinjuku, Kōenji, and Shimo-kitazawa. In Tokyo, your options are endless, making it truly one of the cities with the best nightlife in the world.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Recommended by Marisa Paska

In Buenos Aires, nightfall isn't the end of the day – it's the beginning of an eight-to-ten-hour-long adventure that only ends when the sun rises. Whether you're looking for bars, dance clubs or tango, BA's got you covered. Check out one of the city's speakeasies – if you can find them and know the password to get in, that is. You’ll find La Calle (hidden behind La Guitarrita Pizzeria) in BA's undisputed nightlife epicenter Palermo, and Florería Atlántico in Retiro, a cozy bar that masquerades as a charming flower shop. More of a dance club sort? Head to Amerika for electronic and Latin beats, Club 69 for excellent drag shows (BA is one of the most gay-friendly cities in Latin America, after all) or Terrazas del Este, whose four dance floors play reggaeton, pop and cumbia all night long. Of course, you can't leave the Argentine capital without stopping at a milonga (tango house), like Maldita in San Telmo, to dance the night away.

Berlin is known for its electric nightlife and exclusive clubs. Getty Images

Berlin, Germany

Recommended by Joel Balsam

Berlin is the kind of place where one thing leads to the next and the next, and soon you find yourself staring into the blue sky, bug-eyed, in awe of what just happened last night. Hell, you might even continue the party for an all-weekend bender. Yes, Berlin’s liberal rules (or lack thereof) – which allow public drinking and techno clubs like the legendary Berghain, Sysophus and Golden Gate to stay open through the weekend – make the German capital one of the world’s best nightlife cities. Berlin is also home to kink spaces like the world-renowned Kit Kat Club, which features an indoor pool, several techno-dancing areas and BDSM furniture. Even if you don’t love techno, there’s something about the city’s counter-culture energy that makes you want to party. There's plenty of fun to be had outside of the club scene as well – guzzle down world-class beer at the city’s ample bierhäuser and biergärte, including the traditional Hofbräu Wirtshaus and Golgatha.

Lagos, Nigeria

Recommended by Joel Balsam

West African Afrobeat – a genre that combines rhythms from jazz, soul, funk, hip-hop, Cuban and traditional African music – has influenced record-breaking hits by artists like Burna Boy and WizKid. So head to the heart of Afrobeat: Lagos. In the megapolis, you'll hear Afrobeat blasting from cars, shops and street speakers, but slip into a bar or club for a more intimate, and admittedly safer, night out. Lagosians love to sip cocktails at beach clubs and classy lounges like Club Quilox on Victoria Island, Bay Lounge on the waterfront or Rhapsody’s in Ikeja – just don’t forget your snazzy clothes and high heels. When in Lagos, don’t miss the chance to see a live concert at New Afrika Shrine, a performance venue founded by the legendary Nigerian King of Afrobeat Fela Kuti. The performance venue hosts eclectic shows by artists from across Africa. More in the mood to sing your own tunes? Shaunz Karaoke Bar is always a good time.

You can't get the full Kingston experience without a visit to a local dance hall. Getty Images

Kingston, Jamaica

Recommended by Sheri-kae McLeod

In the vibrant heart of Jamaica lies Kingston, the capital city, which pulsates with an eclectic nightlife scene that caters to diverse tastes and preferences. Whether you're seeking the infectious beats of dancehall or the laid-back ambiance of bars and cultural venues, Kingston has it all. Renowned as the birthplace of dancehall music, this city boasts an array of clubs where you can immerse yourself in the rhythms and energy of this genre. Check out the major staples of dancehall culture like Taboo, an adult nightclub; Club Meca, which has an event every night; and the Stone Love Headquarters, which hosts the number one street party Weddy Weddy every Wednesday. And where there’s dancehall, you’ll likely find reggae nearby. Venues such as Dubwise Café the Kaya Herbhouse, and Culcha House at Di Lot showcase live bands and performers every week. In addition to the hundreds of community street parties, scores of restaurants – including Jangas Soundbar, Di Bar at Blue Mahoe Estate and Ribbiz Ultra Lounge – transform into entertainment hotspots every weekend, hosting DJs and performers spanning a spectrum of genres.

Check out NYC's emerging artists at Elsewhere. David Cabrera/Getty Images

NYC, USA

Recommended by John Garry

"The city that never sleeps" is a misnomer – NYC bars officially close at 4 AM. It’s a good thing they do, because if you run with the city's rowdy crowd, you’re going to need a cat nap. You might start at a Joe's Pub cabaret or a West Village jazz joint, then slide between Manhattan speakeasies or sample pints at Brooklyn's brew houses. You could also sport psychedelic threads to twirl at House of Yes, hear up-and-coming recording artists at Elsewhere or step-touch around the EDM palace Avant Gardner. The options are endless.

Other cities boast maverick mixologists and dancehall DJs, sure, but when it comes to queer nightlife, there's no competition. NYC has doubled its number of lesbian bars since 2022, even as sapphic spaces across the country face extinction. Visit the timeless classic Henrietta Hudson or dance the night away at The Bush. Then there's the wealth of pop-up parties for everyone under the LGBTIQ+ acronym. Bubble_T is where "queer Asianz rule," Papi Juice celebrates queer and trans people of color and you can always find a Drag Race contender sashaying around town. If you're still searching for up-all-night New York, head to uber-inclusive Nowadays. This Ridgewood, Queens, club throws "Nonstop" events, where night owls make good on NYC's nickname.

Miami, Florida

Recommended by Chamidae Ford

Miami is known for its nightlife – few places are doing it like this city. With the sun always shining, the energy of the city feels magnetic and you can’t help but want to let loose. While each of Miami’s neighborhoods has bars worth visiting, South Beach is the pinnacle of Miami nightlife. Whether you want to party on the beach at the sultry (but pricey) Nikki’s Beach Club, watch a drag show and dance the night away at Twist, or enjoy drinks with an ocean view at Serena Rooftop, Miami can accommodate.

Stay at an iconic Art Deco hotel like the Cardozo, nurse a hangover along Miami’s lively beaches or explore other beloved neighborhoods such as Little Havana and Wynwood. Indulge in a refreshing meal at the stunning Mandolin Aegean Bistro, where their Mediterranean cuisine is the perfect cure to a late night, and do it all over again.

Even Melbourne's city center (CBD) promises ample bar-hopping opportunities. James Braund for Lonely Planet

Melbourne, Australia

Recommended by Jessica Lockhart

The first thing you’ll invariably learn about Melbourne? The city takes its coffee seriously. But don’t assume it’s because Melburnians are a flock of early birds – rather, their caffeination levels might explain why the city never really sleeps. (One of the city’s most notorious nightclubs, Revolver, has a 24-hour license, so you could enter on Friday night and not leave until Saturday midday). Live music and cocktail bars abound, with bar hopping being a favored extracurricular in the neighborhoods of Brunswick, Thornbury, Collingwood and Carlton. Even the CBD (city center) – home to Caretaker’s Cottage, named one of the World’s 50 Best Bars in 2023 – hums after dark.

If your definition of nightlife doesn’t involve getting “legless” (drunk) and waking up “dusty” (hungover), you can head to Melbourne’s East End Theatre District to watch productions straight from Broadway. You also don’t have to wait until the sun sets to have a good time. Melbourne loves a solid “Sunday session,” which can mean heading to a pub like the Northcote Social Club for a casual chinwag (catch-up) or soaking in the sun on a rooftop bar like Fitzroy’s Naked for Satan. Regardless of where and when you head out on the town, make sure to order the city’s unofficial cocktail: an espresso martini, of course.

Whether you're in search of a dive bar, rooftop drinks, or crowded clubs, Bangkok has it all. Richard I'Anson for Lonely Planet

Bangkok, Thailand

Recommended by Craig Sauers

Wine, craft beer and cocktails. Rooftops, dives and pulsing clubs in red-light districts. Bangkok is a one-size-fits-all destination. Whatever scene you’re looking for, the city has it. While alcohol sales technically stop at midnight, the parties often last until dawn, especially in nightlife zones like Sukhumvit Soi 11 or Khao San Road.

If you’re after a good drink, you’ll appreciate Bangkok’s booming cocktail scene. Four of the city’s bars ranked among Asia’s 50 best in 2024, including Mahaniyom, where the drink list homes in on single Thai ingredients explored in multiple different ways. If you love places with character – ie dives – start at Jack’s Bar, a riverside institution built on groaning wood beams attached to a small sloshing pier. For equally cool settings with the bonus of live music, don’t miss long-standing Saxophone Pub for blues and jazz shows and Thai funk-focused Studio Lam. Eager to explore Bangkok’s more iconic nightlife experiences? The LGBTQ+-friendly Stranger Bar is the place to go for inclusive drag shows, Sing Sing Theater elevates clubbing with creative performances and Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar serves tasty drinks and lofty views over Sukhumvit Road.