Welcome to Lagos
As well as brilliantly buoyant culture, Lagos has bumper-to-bumper cars, noise and pollution beyond belief, a high crime rate, and maxed-out public utilities. Elevated motorways ringing the island city are jammed with speed freaks and absurd traffic jams ('go-slows') on top, and tin-and-cardboard shacks underneath. It's a divided city, but an undeniably exciting one.
Named after the Portuguese word for lagoon, Lagos has been a Yoruba port, a British political centre and, until 1991, Nigeria's capital.
Top experiences in Lagos
Lagos activities
Lekki Conservation Centre Private Tour from Lagos
Your tour begins with a complimentary pick-up from your centrally located hotel in Lagos. Enjoy your ride to the Lekki Conservation Centre.On arrival, you will begin with a scenic walk through the nature reserve. Spot monkeys and birds in the towering trees as you make your way through the woods on a rustic wooden walkway to the 401 meter Canopy Walkway. Walk on the wild side as you climb across six suspended canopy bridges on the longest canopy walkway in Africa. Gosh as the park ranger displays acrobatics on the bridge and soak up the amazing panoramic views from above the tree tops at 22.5 feet above ground level. Wind down after the adventure with a tour of the rest of the conservation centre. Visit the fish ponds and play human size chess if you please. Your tour ends with light refreshments at a picnic in the grassland area of the park after which you will be given a complimentary ride back to your hotel.
Olumo Rock Day Trip from Lagos
Your tour begins with a pick up from your Lagos hotel for a 90mins drive to Olumo Rock, Abeokuta, Ogun State. You will visit the mini museum at Olumo Rock to get an appreciation for the local art and craft of Abeokuta after which your guided tour of the rocks will be begin. Meander through the large rocks on this fun hike to the top while learning the history and mysteries of the rocks. You are sure to get a good work out from it. A sea of red roofs with a backdrop of green vegetation is the amazing view of Abeokuta from the top. Soak in the beauty and the capture an Instagram moment while you're up there. After the tour of the rocks you will be taken to visit Cathedral Church of St. Peter (which you can spot from the top of the rocks), the first church in Nigeria, before heading back to Lagos. You may pack a light lunch or try your palate on local delicacy from the restaurant at Olumo Rock (not included).
Private Badagry Slave Tour
You will be picked-up from your Lagos hotel at 7:00am to begin your 3-hour drive to Badagry. Upon arrival you will visit the Seriki Abass Slave Baracoon where you will learn the history of slavery in Lagos and see the small rooms in which a hundred slaves were kept and the discover the batter prices for slaves. After which you will visit the Mobee Slave Relics Museum which holds artifacts such as chains, mouth guards and locks, and more which were used on slaves. You will then take a boat across a small lagoon to the sandy beach to take a lengthy narrow walk to the Point of No Return. Along the walk you will stop at the Attenuation Well where slaves were made to drink magical waters that made them forget who they are.At the beach front of the Point of No Return you will make a brief stop to rest and reflect before returning to visit the First Storey Building in Nigeria. You will depart afterwards for a 40mins drive to the Whispering Palms Resort, where you will wind down and relax to light lunch (lunch not included) before heading back to be dropped off at your hotel.
Fela Kuti Private Tour
Your tour begins with pick-up at your hotel at 3pm. You will be taken by private vehicle to explore the Kalakuta Museum, named after the once infamous Kalakuta Republic, which was home to Fela Anikulapo Kuti, his wives, band members and entourage. Learn about the life of the controversial politically charged musician as you walk through the museum which holds artifacts and belongings from of the legend. Afterwards, you will stop at Yellow Chilli Restaurant, where you will try your palate on Nigerian food. (Meal not included). You will then be taken to the legendary New Afrika Shrine for a once in a lifetime experience to listen and watch the vibrant, colorful, live afrobeat performances of Femi Kuti, Fela's son, and his band of musicians and African dancers while drinking Palm Wine and snacking on spicy Suya (included). It is like nothing you've ever seen before.Once you have had your heart's feel of music and dance, you will be dropped of at your hotel.
Surfing Experience at Tarkwa Bay with Boat Transfer and Private Pickup-Dropoff
Your adventure begins with a pick up from your centrally located hotel at 3pm. You will be transferred by private vehicle to Victoria Island Jetty where you will catch a speed boat or banana boat (depending on availability) for a 15mins ride to the beautiful Tarkwa Bay which sits right on the Atlantic. You will be provided with a life jacket for the boat ride.Settle down to your beach tent and begin warming up for your 1 hour surf class. If you are an expert, grab a board and ride the sunset wave for 1 hour. If you are a beginner, your instructor will give you a 1 hour surfing class and will have you surfing in no time. Have a swim in the bay, relax and watch the sunset on the beach after your adventure before returning to your hotel.
An Equestrian Experience - 1 Hour Horseback Riding with Pickup and Dropoff
Go on a refreshing adventure on this 3 hour tour which takes you to the serene exclusive Ikeja Saddle Club for a horseback riding experience. You will be picked up from your hotel 45 minutes before your tour time and taken to the Saddle Club located right on the edge of Ikeja, Lagos. Depending on your level of skill and familiarity with horses, you will be paired with one most suited to your abilities and provided with a helmet and an instructor before you begin your 1 hour riding experience. You will be instructed in the noble art of horsemanship and will enjoy a leisurely ride around the ranch, practicing your new skills. After your ride, treat your horse to some carrots. You will have some time to wind down yourself. Relax in the sitting pavilion where there will be light refreshments available for sale. Once you are all set and ready to depart, you will be transferred back to your hotel.