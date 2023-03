One of Nigeria's most important artists, Nike Okundaye, runs this enormous gallery full of contemporary and traditional Nigerian arts. Nike herself is practically an incarnation of love and beauty, which is reflected in this astonishing four-storey space. If you're lucky she'll be there and may grace you with a new Yoruba name. There's a small cafe in the grounds.

Cultural tours to other Yoruba towns can be arranged through the gallery; book ahead here if you'd like to visit Oshogbo.