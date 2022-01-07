Shop
© Joshua Oluwagbemiga
The economic and cultural powerhouse of the country thanks to an influx of oil money, Lagos has an exploding arts and music scene that will keep your yansh engaged far past dawn. If you're headed to Nigeria, you'll have no choice but to jump right in.
Run by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, this centre has a huge tract of wetlands set aside for wildlife viewing. Canopy walkways enable you to see…
One of Nigeria's most important artists, Nike Okundaye, runs this enormous gallery full of contemporary and traditional Nigerian arts. Nike herself is…
Close to Bar Beach, this welcoming arts centre with a high bamboo roof has a traditional restaurant which is one of the best and most attractive places to…
Legendary musician Fela Kuti's former house and revolutionary headquarters is now a fascinating museum with everything intact from Fela's bedroom to his …
A rich variety of crafts from all around Nigeria and West Africa: this is a brilliant place to wander and look for affordable gifts. You can also buy…
The museum has some amazing artefacts, though the presentation is a little dishevelled. The Cycle of Life exhibit explores traditional Nigerian life, from…
Named for Nigeria's first prime minister, this is Lagos' commercial heart and has some remarkable monuments. They include statues of gargantuan horses,…
The favourite with fashionable Lagosians is Eleko Beach, a big 60km trip east of the city. You can rent a beach hut for the day here, and get someone to…
Best Things to Do
Lagos residents live loudly and boldly. These 10 experiences will chuck you right into the deep end for 2023.Read article
Best Time to Visit
Lagos bustles year-round – and with these tips you can easily find the best time to plan your next visit to the “Center of Excellence.”Read article
Things to Know
Stick to ride shares, don’t miss a wedding party, pack loose clothes and more: follow these tips to get the most out of your trip to Lagos.Read article
Transportation
Here’s all you need to know about crisscross Lagos by car, boat, rapid bus and other modes of transport.Read article
Free Things to Do
From enjoying live music to touring art galleries, experience Lagos’ exciting creative scene without spending a single naira.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Historical sites, beautiful beaches and vibrant culture – Lagos has it all. Find the best neighborhood to base yourself in with our insider tips.Read article
Day Trips
See more of a Nigeria with a day trip from Lagos. Here are the very best.Read article
Mar 29, 2023 • 6 min read
Mar 28, 2023 • 5 min read
Mar 23, 2023 • 9 min read
Mar 23, 2023 • 7 min read
Mar 19, 2023 • 5 min read
Jul 10, 2022 • 6 min read
Jul 1, 2022 • 7 min read
May 23, 2022 • 8 min read
