The economic and cultural powerhouse of the country thanks to an influx of oil money, Lagos has an exploding arts and music scene that will keep your yansh engaged far past dawn. If you're headed to Nigeria, you'll have no choice but to jump right in.

  • This picture taken on on September 8, 2016 shows the Canopy Walkway bridge, the longest canopy walk in Africa, in the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos..Traffic jams may clog the city and the beaches look like garbage dumps, but for the Lagos state government developing tourism is now a do or die matter. / AFP / STEFAN HEUNIS (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

    Lekki Conservation Centre

    Lagos

    Run by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, this centre has a huge tract of wetlands set aside for wildlife viewing. Canopy walkways enable you to see…

  • Nike Art Gallery

    Nike Art Gallery

    Lagos

    One of Nigeria's most important artists, Nike Okundaye, runs this enormous gallery full of contemporary and traditional Nigerian arts. Nike herself is…

  • Terra Kulture

    Terra Kulture

    Lagos

    Close to Bar Beach, this welcoming arts centre with a high bamboo roof has a traditional restaurant which is one of the best and most attractive places to…

  • Kalakuta Republic Museum

    Kalakuta Republic Museum

    Lagos

    Legendary musician Fela Kuti's former house and revolutionary headquarters is now a fascinating museum with everything intact from Fela's bedroom to his …

  • Lekki Market

    Lekki Market

    Lagos

    A rich variety of crafts from all around Nigeria and West Africa: this is a brilliant place to wander and look for affordable gifts. You can also buy…

  • National Museum

    National Museum

    Lagos

    The museum has some amazing artefacts, though the presentation is a little dishevelled. The Cycle of Life exhibit explores traditional Nigerian life, from…

  • Tafawa Balewa Square

    Tafawa Balewa Square

    Lagos

    Named for Nigeria's first prime minister, this is Lagos' commercial heart and has some remarkable monuments. They include statues of gargantuan horses,…

  • Eleko Beach

    Eleko Beach

    Lagos

    The favourite with fashionable Lagosians is Eleko Beach, a big 60km trip east of the city. You can rent a beach hut for the day here, and get someone to…

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Lagos residents live loudly and boldly. These 10 experiences will chuck you right into the deep end for 2023.

Best Time to Visit

Lagos bustles year-round – and with these tips you can easily find the best time to plan your next visit to the “Center of Excellence.”

Things to Know

Stick to ride shares, don’t miss a wedding party, pack loose clothes and more: follow these tips to get the most out of your trip to Lagos.

Transportation

Here’s all you need to know about crisscross Lagos by car, boat, rapid bus and other modes of transport.

Free Things to Do

From enjoying live music to touring art galleries, experience Lagos’ exciting creative scene without spending a single naira.

Best Neighborhoods

Historical sites, beautiful beaches and vibrant culture – Lagos has it all. Find the best neighborhood to base yourself in with our insider tips.

Day Trips

See more of a Nigeria with a day trip from Lagos. Here are the very best.

Latest stories from Lagos

shot on 28th February 2020. In Abeokuta, Ogun state, Nigeria. During the Lisabi festival, an annual event to celebrate the Egba hero called Lisabi. Lisabi fought for the libration of the Egba people. The drummers were performing for the crowd during the festival.

Public Transport

The 5 best day trips from Lagos

Mar 30, 2023 • 8 min read

