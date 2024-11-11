From complex ancient cities to intricate stone carvings on hieroglyphic temple stairways, the legacy of the ancient civilization of the Maya people spills from the jungle across Central America. Visiting the ruins of Mayan temples is one of the top reasons to visit this fascinating string of tropical, Spanish-speaking countries.

Inhabiting an area stretching from southern Mexico to El Salvador and Honduras, the Maya people are the most populous indigenous group on the narrow isthmus of land linking North and South America. An estimated 7 million Maya people call Central America home, and you can experience contemporary Maya culture at marketplaces and town plazas where traditional Mayan outfits, religious practices and languages remain proudly on display. Learn more about the best Mayan ruins to visit, plus some tips for your visit.

1. Tikal, Guatemala

Best ruins for sheer grandeur

It took more than 800 years to build this vast metropolis, which is now a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of Guatemala’s top attractions. While Tikal is only partly excavated, the site covers more than 10,000 structures, many dating back to 900 CE, when the city was at its height. This enormous complex includes soaring temples, regal pyramids that rise above the jungle canopy, inscribed stone slabs and expansive plazas.

There’s a distinctly primordial jungle vibe, with causeways connecting attractions beneath twisting canopies and dangling vines, and regular visits from monkeys, coatis, agoutis and gray foxes.

While some travelers take a quick peek at the ruins and move on, we highly recommend you plan an extended stay. There is far too much history and culture embedded in this site to enjoy in a couple of hours, and many choose to stay a day or two to get the full experience. Consider staying at one of the nearby towns, like Flores, and enjoy a welcoming community while traveling through history.

2. Altun Ha, Belize

Best for a jaunt from the coast

If the Temple of Masonry Altars at Altun Ha looks familiar, you’ve probably already seen its distinctive facade on the bottle of Belize's national beer, Belikin. However many brews you’ve thrown back, it's no substitute for visiting the temple itself, which is the main attraction at the nation's most accessible Mayan site.

Although the ruins are made from large, cut stone, and the steps leading up the site can be very steep, the area is accessible for people with mobility issues. The terrain is fairly firm and smooth, and the nearby restroom has a wheelchair ramp. Parents with young children who need a stroller can also navigate the surrounding area.

A key trade center during the Classical Mayan period, Altun Ha today consists of a central ceremonial plaza containing two grand temples and several smaller excavated structures. It’s a popular destination for tours from the coast, as Altun Ha is close enough to the sea to be visited as a day trip from Caye Caulker or Ambergris Caye.

With its towering pyramids, Tikal sets the standard for Maya ruins © Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

3. Copán, Honduras

Best for intricate carvings

Tikal may win the prize for most impressive Mayan architecture in Central America, but Copán grabs first prize for intricate carvings. Oversized stone stelae tell the story of the site's ancient Mayan rulers, and the site's impressive hieroglyphic stairway is the longest known inscription of Maya text. Copan is listed as a World Heritage site, and its impressive and detailed sculptures will transport you to the Mayan civilization’s golden years (from 400 to 800 CE) when some 20,000 people lived and thrived in this picturesque river valley.

A half-day is sufficient to zip around the main structures, but history buffs will want more, so consider an overnight stop. The ruins are a popular stop en route between Guatemala and Honduras, and you can stay close by in the town of Copán Ruinas or in the pine-forested hills at Hacienda San Lucas.

4. Caracol, Belize

Best for the jungle setting

At the height of its power, the ancient Maya city of Caracol had a population of 150,000 people, nearly three times the modern population of Belize City. The site’s tallest building, the Caana (Sky Palace) Pyramid, remains the tallest Mayan ruin in all of Belize – a 141ft marvel containing four palaces and three temples. It's the top draw for visitors to this remote site, a bumpy two hour drive from the town of San Ignacio.

Perched on a jungle-covered plateau, Caracol’s restored temples, plazas, reservoirs, terraces, ball courts and tombs stretch over nearly 34 sq miles, tucked into the green expanse of Chiquibil National Park. Much of the site has still to be excavated, and tropical wildlife is abundant. In fact, the site was named for the numerous snails that colonial explorers found at the site.

This one probably isn’t the best option for those traveling with young children or people with mobility limitations, given the presence of steep steps and uneven terrain. But it is ideal for adventurous travelers who not only want to visit a piece of Mayan history but also better understand the broader environment in which the Mayans lived.

Mayan glyphs sending a sinister message at Copan © VojtechVlk / Shutterstock

5. Tazumal, El Salvador

Best for macabre history

The Mayan sites dotted around El Salvador are not on the same scale as the ruins of Honduras, Guatemala or Belize, but Tazumal is the largest Mayan relic in the country, and it’s well worth a look for its complex drainage systems, stone slabs and 23 creepy tombs. The name of the site means “pyramid where the victims are buried” in the K’iche language, and 33 skeletons unearthed here raise questions about Mayan traditions of human sacrifice.

Large areas of the ancient site, which was first settled around 5000 BCE, remain buried beneath modern houses in the town of Chalchuapa. The most impressive item discovered here, a basalt monolith inscribed with hieroglyphics, is now on display at the Museo Nacional de Antropologia David J. Guzman in San Salvador.

6. Lamanai, Belize

Best for a river adventure

The name Lamanai means “submerged crocodile,” and it certainly fits this large and intriguing Mayan site, set on a jungle river whose crocodiles inspired some of the best-known carvings at the site. The site is remote and secluded and usually accessed via a guided riverboat trip from the town of Orange Walk (though an incredibly long drive over a bumpy unpaved road from Orange Walk is also an option).

After cruising past riverside forests teeming with tropical birds, intrepid visitors can climb a 125ft temple and gaze over the blue expanse of the New River Lagoon and a seemingly endless sweep of jungle. After exploring the ruins and the site's small museum, visitors often bird-watch along the river and visit the isolated Mennonite community of Shipyard.

The jungle trek to get here is just part of the adventure at El Mirador © Raphael Rivest / Shutterstock

7. El Mirador, Guatemala

Best for a real jungle adventure

For those who prefer to earn their Maya ruins, we recommend the isolated ruins at El Mirador in Guatemala. Located in the Petén jungle near Guatemala’s border with Mexico, this incredibly remote site is reached via a three-hour drive along a dirt road from Flores, then a two-day hike through the jungle (don’t forget your machete).

Explorers are rewarded by enormous structures with amazing views, climbing out of tangle jungle. The ruins include the largest pyramid the Maya ever built, and excavations are uncovering more fascinating structures every year. Guided treks from Flores take five or six days, and visit other hidden sites in the rainforest. Helicopter tours are also an option for adventurers with big budgets.

8. Xunantunich, Belize

Best for spooky encounters

A ceremonial hub dating from the late classical period, Xunantunich is one of Central America's most eerie sites. The name means “maiden of the rock” and its 25 palaces and six plazas are apparently haunted by the ghost of a former female inhabitant of this 1400-year-old Mayan city. If you are wandering around the ruins of the El Castillo temple (the second tallest structure in Belize) and encounter a woman in white with fire-red eyes, that’s her.

Set atop a tropical ridge in Cayo District, near the border between Belize and Guatemala, this is a popular stop for travelers heading overland from Tikal to the coast. Access to the site is via a hand-cranked cable ferry across the Mopan River, adding to the sense of adventure.

Chichicastenango on market day is the most vibrant place to experience traditional Mayan culture © nobito / Shutterstock

9. Chichicastenango, Guatemala

Best for living Maya culture

If you’re curious about how Maya culture has made the transition into the modern age, pop over to Guatemala’s largest traditional market in the adorable town of Chichicastenango, or "Chichi” to its friends. The serene mountain setting and narrow cobblestone streets will have travelers swooning before they even spy the busy local markets held on Thursdays and Sundays. Sprawling around the Iglesia de Santo Tomás, the weekend market sees the biggest crowds, attracting traders (and Spanish-language students) from across the region.

Villagers walk for miles to sell their wares in Chichi, with stalls trading everything from Mayan textiles and local pottery to vegetables and street food. Some of the local Maya people of this area have held on to their pre-Christian beliefs, and can be observed taking part in ceremonies and leading processions to make offerings at ancient shrines outside the city.

10. Chichén Itzá, Mexico

Best for travelers with children

Chichén Itzá comes from the local native name for the location, which loosely translates to “at the edge of the Itza's well.” The massive location, which spans four square miles (10 square kilometers), was once the cultural center of the Mayan empire and the largest settlement north of the Yucatan Peninsula. However, at its height, the site probably covered closer to 10 square miles (25 square kilometers).

The landscape surrounding the site still exhibits signs of the early settlements of thatched houses, which were once home to some 50,000 to 100,000 people during the Classic Period around 650 C.E. The sprawling ruins, rugged terrain, immersive history and cultural relics make this the ideal place to visit with your family, especially if you have children who love history.

11. Chacchoben Mayan ruins, Mexico

Best wheelchair-accessible historic site

Chacchoben Mayan ruins house several beautiful temples and ruins that can take your breath away. The site sits in the southeast of Mexico, not far from another stunning site, Tulum. When archeologists came to the location after a farm was established there in the 1940s, locals were still using the pyramids for religious purposes and ceremonies.

In that sense, this location is something of a living monument, with the people in the area still viewing it as part of their religious culture and beliefs. Most experts believe the area was inhabited since 200 B.C.E., although the complex was not constructed until 700 C.E. On sunny days, the ground around the temple is solid and flat, making it easily walkable and suitable for wheelchair access.

12. Cobá Ruins, Mexico

Best for those hiking on a budget

The Cobá Ruins are more than a site of a pyramid, which would be impressive in and of itself. They are also the central site of the largest interconnecting Mayan stone causeway and are home to several beautiful and finely crafted stelae, or standing stones. Once the bustling heart of the Mayan world, some archaeologists estimate that it was home to some 35,000 residents.

The location is also one of the more affordable ancient sites to visit in Mexico. Parking costs approximately $3.00, admission is $5.00, and you can book an excellent tour for about $25.00-$40.00. This price is per guide, so you can split a tour between multiple people if traveling with friends or family. Despite its historic significance, it isn’t the first choice for many tourists, so it is not as likely to be crowded, which allows guests to even bike around the area if they so choose.

Tips for visiting Mayan ruins

Arrive early and be prepared

Especially for the more popular Mayan ruins on this list (think Chichén Itzá and Tulum), it’s essential to arrive early – close to opening – to avoid the crowds. Make sure you wear sunscreen and comfortable shoes, and bring water with you so you stay hydrated. You may also want to bring cash with you in case you want to make any purchases at the venue, or tip a tour guide.

Be respectful

This should go without saying, but follow any directions provided by the venue. Avoid leaving trash on the site, and do not touch or damage any structures.

Where to stay while you’re exploring

Mexico and Central America are packed with hotels and resorts that put you at the doorstep of many historic sites. Why not book a charming night at Ka’ana Resort near Caracol, Belize, or stay at Hotel Boutique Los Pinos while trekking through the area of Copan, Honduras? It isn’t hard to find a world-class location for less than $100.00 per night, conveniently situated near these ancient sites.

Pay a visit to nearby museums while on the road

One of the best parts of exploring these ancient locations is learning more about the daily lives of the ancient Mayan people. A visit to a local museum is a good way to learn more.

For example, Gran Museo De Chichén Itzá provides a detailed view of the early years of Mayan civilization through archaeological pieces, interactive rooms and historical walkthroughs.

