Welcome to Caye Caulker
Local residents have traditionally made their living from the sea, specifically from the spiny lobsters and red snapper that inhabit its warm waters. It has also long been a budget traveler's mecca, but in recent years, tourists of all ages and incomes have begun to appreciate the island's unique atmosphere.
On Caye Caulker, there are no cars, no fumes and no hassles, just balmy breezes, fresh seafood, azure waters and a fantastic barrier reef at its doorstep. The easygoing attitude is due in part to the strong Creole presence on the island, which pulses to a classic reggae beat and is home to a small community of Rastafarians.
While the increase in visitors has resulted in more construction and a strain on the islands fledgling infrastructure, the surrounding nature remains both accessible and enthralling.
The island is an ideal base for snorkeling and diving adventures at the nearby reef. The northern part of the island – a tempting destination for kayakers – is mostly mangroves, which are home to an amazing variety of birdlife. Other than that, all visitors should be sure to schedule in plenty of time for swinging in a hammock and enjoying the breeze (which is indeed a legitimate activity on Caye Caulker).
Hol Chan Marine Park, Shark Ray Alley, and Caye Caulker Tour
This full-day tour departs at 8:30am and finishing at 5:00pm.Tour begins in San Pedro Town at the pier in front of Blue Tang Inn hotel, where we will get ready for the sailing tour.It includes the first snorkel stop at Hol Chan Marine Reserve for a snorkel along the reef.The second stop is at the Shark Ray Alley to view friendly nurse sharks and stingrays.After the second stop, you'll stop at Caye Caulker for two hours at leisure for lunch and shopping.On the way back you can enjoy a cool refreshment and a relaxing sail back to the original meeting point on Ambergris Caye in San Pedro Town.Tour includes the park fee, sailing tour, snorkel gear rental, water, sodas, Belikin Beer, rum punch and fruit.
Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Shark Ray Alley Snorkeling Tour
Enjoy a nice cool 35 minutes boat ride from the port of Belize as you will be passing along the mangrove islands to your first stop which is the island of Caye Caulker, Belize city second largest island that has a breathtaking view of the barrier reef. Where a 15 minutes stop is being made for you to use the restroom and change of clothing. Then off to the Hol Chan shark and ray alley that is a 10-minute boat ride away from Caye Caulker in front of the Largest island in Belize city San Pedro. A 45 minutes snorkelling with be taking place at the Hol Chan,(in the Channel) where you will be viewing the beautiful Coral reef and fishes, and then a 30 minutes snorkelling in the vicinity of Nurse Sharks and Rays. After the Snorkeling is done the Tour Guide on board will treat you to a snack and some amazing Rum Punch. While heading back to the island of Caye Caulker where you will be having a beach break and also for you to get a meal. One stop will be made to the back of the island where you will be able to view tarpon fish as a part of the tour. Then spend an hour on the island, and head back to Belize City where you will be drop-off back at the port.
Hol Chan and Turtle Garden Snorkeling Tour
Enjoy a nice cool 35 minutes boat ride from the port of Belize as you will be passing along the mangrove islands to your first stop which is the island of Caye Caulker, Belize city second largest island that has a breathtaking view of the barrier reef. Where a 15 minutes stop is being made for you to use the restroom and change of clothing. then off to the Hol Chan that is a 10 minute boat ride away from caye caulker in front of the Largest island in Belize city San Pedro. A 45 minutes snorkeling with be taking place at the Hol Chan,(in the Channel) where you will be viewing the beautiful Coral reef and fishes, and then a 30 minutes snorkeling with Sea Turtle and Rays. After the Snorkeling is done the Tour Guide on board will being treating you to a snack and some amazing Rum Punch. While heading back to island of Caye caulker where you will be having a beach break and also for you to get a meal. one stop will be made to the back of the island where you will be able to hand feed tarpon as a part of the tour. Then spend a hour on the island, and head back in Belize City where you will be drop-off at the port back.
Coral Garden Shark and Sting Ray Alley Snorkeling
Enjoy a nice cool 35 minutes boat ride from the port of Belize as you will be passing along the mangrove islands to the island of Caye Caulker, Belize city second largest island that has a breathtaking view of the barrier reef. Where a 15 minutes stop is being made for you to use the restroom and change of clothing. Then you will be taking a 5 minute boat ride in front of Caye Caulker to the barrier reef (which is the second largest reef in the world). A 45 minutes snorkeling will be taking place at the Coral Garden where you will be seeing the beautiful Coral reef and fishes, and then a 30 minutes snorkeling with Nurse Sharks and Sting Rays. After the Snorkeling is done the Tour Guide on board will being treating you to a snack and some amazing Rum Punch While heading back to island of Caye caulker where you will be having a beach break and also for you to get a meal and head back in to Belize City after you finish where you will be drop-off at the port back.
