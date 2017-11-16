Welcome to Chichicastenango
Once called Chaviar, Chichi was an important Kaqchiquel trading town long before the Spanish conquest. In the 15th century the group clashed with the K'iche' (based at K'umarcaaj, 20km north) and were forced to move their headquarters to the more defensible Iximché. When the Spanish conquered K'umarcaaj in 1524, many of its residents fled to Chaviar, which they renamed Chugüilá (Above the Nettles) and Tziguan Tinamit (Surrounded by Canyons). These are the names still used by the K'iche' Maya, although everyone else calls the place Chichicastenango, a name given by the Spaniards' Mexican allies.
Today, Chichi has two religious and governmental establishments. On the one hand, the Catholic Church and the Republic of Guatemala appoint priests and town officials; on the other, the indigenous people elect their own religious and civil officers to manage local matters, with a separate council and mayor, and a court that decides cases involving only local indigenous people.
Chichicastenango and Panajachel Day Trip from Antigua
Discover the towns of Panajachel and Chichicastenango on this 9-hour day trip from Antigua. After pickup from your Antigua hotel, your tour begins as you head northwest to Chichicastenango. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time as you walk through the town’s narrow cobblestone streets and past its red-tiled roofs. In the main town plaza, visit the famous Chichicastenango open-air market, filled with locally made products like ceramic pots, wood carvings and handmade goods, as well as fruits and vegetables. Browse the local wares and pick up a souvenir or two to take home!While you’re in the plaza, visit the Iglesia de Santo Tomas (Church of Santo Tomas), located on the east side of the plaza. Dating back to 1540, the church is often home to Mayan rituals. Then, visit Calvary Church, a smaller version of Iglesia Santo Tomas located on the west side of the plaza.After exploring Chichicastenango for a few hours, continue your day trip to Panajachel, a small town located on the northeast shore of Lago de Atitlán (Lake Atitlan). Known as a hub for traveling across Lago de Atitlán, Panajachel is a quaint, charming town where you'll stop for a delicious lunch at a local restaurant (own expense) before heading over to visit the town’s main thoroughfare, Santander Street. Walk along the street with your guide and observe town life going on at the locally made handicraft stalls, other shops and restaurants. Admire beautiful views of Lago de Atitlán from the shores of Panajachel before heading back to Antigua.
Chichicastenago and Panajachel Day Trip from Guatemala City
Visit the towns of Chichicastenango and Panajachel on this full-day tour from Guatemala City. After pickup from your Guatemala City hotel, your tour begins as you head northwest to Chichicastenango. Feel as if you’ve gone back in time as you walk along the town’s narrow, cobblestone streets and past its red-tiled roofs. In the central plaza, discover Chichicastenango’s most prominent attraction, the open-air market, filled with local goods like ceramic pots, wood carvings and other handmade wares, as well as fruits and vegetables. Browse the locally made goods and pick up a souvenir or two to take home!While you’re in the plaza, visit the Iglesia de Santo Tomas (Church of Santo Tomas), located on the east side of the plaza. Dating back to 1540, the church is often home to Mayan rituals. On the west side of the plaza, visit Calvary Church, a smaller version of Iglesia Santo Tomas. Next, depart Chichicastenango and continue your day trip to Panajachel, a small town located on the northeast shore of Lago de Atitlán (Lake Atitlan). Known as a hub for traveling across Lago de Atitlán, Panajachel is a quaint, charming town where you'll have lunch at a local restaurant (own expense) before heading over to the town’s main thoroughfare, Santander Street. Stroll down the street with your guide and observe town life going on at the locally made handicraft stalls, other shops and restaurants. Admire beautiful views of Lago de Atitlán from the shores of Panajachel before heading back to Guatemala City.
Full Day Tour: Chichicastenango Maya Market and Lake Atitlan from Antigua
In Chichicastenango, you will also visit Santo Tomás Church, built in 1540 over the base of an archaeological pre-hispanic temple. This church is a splendid example of colonial architecture as the Mayan and Latino influence is mixed throughout both the interior and exterior of the building.After exploring the market and Santo Tomás Church, you will enjoy a delicious lunch (included if option selected).Then, continue to the town of Panajachel, which sits on Lake Atitlan. Visit Santander Street and enjoy a spectacular view of Lake Atitlan, considered one of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Three spectacular volcanoes, Tolimán, Atitlán and San Pedro form the natural frame of the lake itself. It has a surface of 125 square kilometers and sits 1,560 meters above sea level.In the afternoon, enjoy a relaxing return transfer back to Antigua city.
2-Day Chichicastenango and Lake Atitlan Tour from Guatemala City or Antigua
Day 1:7:00am: Transfer from your Hotel in Guatemala City to Chichicastenango.10:00am: Arrival to Chichicastenango’s Market. In the center of town is the local market where you can buy wood products, ceramics and even gifts that the Mayan priests offer on their prehispanic altars. You can also admire the Church of Santo Tomas which was built by Dominicans and Kichen in the year of 1540 on a Maya altar, which even today is used on the front steps of the church. On the other side is Calvary Church, in the square you can see a high stick where they have done each year the presentation of the Palo Volador.12:30pm: Transfer from Chichicastenango to Lake Atitlan.1:30pm: Time to have lunch in one of the most exquisite restaurants of Panajachel (not included). 2:30pm: Free time to relax and enjoy. Overnight accommodations in Panajachel. Day 2: 8:30am: After breakfast, we will take a private boat to cross Lake Atitlan and visit the Tzutuhil Village of Santiago de Atitlán. In this village you will visit the confraternity of the local saint named Maximon or Ri Laj Mam, visited by different people of different ethnicity who come to ask health and prosperity in their lives. Transfer back to Panajachel by boat.1:30pm: Time to have lunch in one of the most exquisite restaurants of Panajachel (not included). 2:30pm: Visit to the Santander Street of Panajachel and handycraft market of this town.3:30pm: Transfer back to Guatemala City.
Day Trip to Chichicastenango and Lake Atitlan from Guatemala City or Antigua
One of our representatives will pick you up in the designated place to start your journey to the town of Chichicastenango.This highland town is famous for its market which attracts a lot of tourists visiting Guatemala. It has a population of around 120,000 people. Most of the population is indigenous Quiché ethnicity. Chichicastenango is also famous because it is the place where the Popol Vuh, a Mayan religious book about the origin of mankind, was found. Chichicastenango is certainly a valuable destination for the colorful and noisy market days, people’s costumes and especially for its rich culture and history.Religious rituals are done for different reasons, from health or work, up to marriages and general life instructions. We will visit the outdoor market, the local Church of Santo Tomas where you can observe local shamans performing Mayan rituals. Atitlán is technically an endorheic lake, as it does not drain into the ocean, but substantial seepage feeds two nearby rivers. It is shaped by deep surrounding escarpments and three volcanoes on its southern flank. The lake has 12 Maya Indigenous villages around and its names are from the 12 apostles from the bible. Lake Atitlan is considered one of the most beautiful in the world by many including the famous novelist Aldous Huxley. Three spectacular volcanoes, Toliman, Atitlan and San Pedro, are the natural setting of the lake. It has an area of 125 square kilometers and 1,560 meters altitude above the sea level.
Private Tour: Chichicastenango Market and Lake Atitlan from Antigua
You will be picked up from your hotel in Antigua. We will take road to The Western Highlands, the region of Guatemala that most travelers think about when daydreaming about a trip to this country. The region is home to quaint and colorful mountain villages, highland lakes, pine forests, and the majority of Guatemala’s indigenous peoples.Arriving to the town of Panajachel, which sits on Lake Atitlan. Visit Santander Street and enjoy a spectacular view of Lake Atitlan, considered one of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Three spectacular volcanoes, Tolimán, Atitlán and San Pedro, form the natural frame of the lake itself. It has a surface of 125 square kilometers and sits 1,560 meters above sea level.Continue to Chichicastenango Market and begin your walking tour inside the market. It is the center of the town and heart of commercial life for “maxeños” (name given to the natives of Chichicastenango, derivative from Max that means Tomás in Quiché language). The merchants go down every Thursday and Sunday to the central plaza to sell their products in this impressive indigenous market that has changed very little throughout the centuries. Explore the pathways of the market and view the colorful handicrafts and produce offered by the local people of the region.In Chichicastenango, we will also visit Santo Tomás Church, built in 1540 over the base of an archaeological pre-Hispanic temple. This church is a splendid example of colonial architecture, as the Mayan and Latino influence is mixed throughout both the interior and exterior of the building.After exploring the market you will have time to enjoy a delicious lunch (not Included). In the afternoon, enjoy a relaxing return transfer back to Antigua city.