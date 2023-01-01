Even on non-market days, the covered market on the north side of the square buzzes with activity. The fresh produce on display is a reflection of Guatemala's bounty, from temperate vegetables from the highlands to tropical fruit brought up from the Pacific coast. Many vendors have tired of having their photos taken so tourists are recommended to visit the upper deck, which offers irresistible photo opportunities of the business conducted below without invading their privacy.
Centro Comercial Santo Tomás
Chichicastenango
