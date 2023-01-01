Centro Intercultural de Quetzaltenango

Quetzaltenango's railroad station, 1km east of the Templo de Minerva along 4a Calle, lay dormant for many years until the city converted it into this center, which now houses schools of art and dance, plus three interesting museums.

The Museo Ixkik' is devoted to Maya weaving and traditional outfits, while some 400 paintings by Guatemala's leading modernists are exhibited in the Museo de Arte, including works by Efraín Recinos, Juan Antonio Franco and the landscape artist José Luis Álvarez. The Museo del Ferrocarril de los Altos covers the ambitious rail project that connected Quetzaltenango to the Pacific coast but operated for just three years from 1930 to 1933.