Flores & Santa Elena
With its pastel houses cascading down from a central plaza to the emerald waters of Lago de Petén Itzá, the island town of Flores evokes Venice or somewhere Mediterranean. A 0.3-mile (500m) causeway connects Flores to its humbler sister town of Santa Elena on the mainland, which then merges into the community of San Benito to the west. The three towns actually form one large settlement, often referred to simply as Flores.
Flores proper is by far the most attractive base. Small hotels and restaurants line the streets, many featuring rooftop terraces with lake views. Residents take great pride in their island-town's gorgeousness, and a promenade (partly submerged now due to lake levels rising) runs around its perimeter.
Santa Elena is where you'll find banks, buses and a major shopping mall.
Explore Flores & Santa Elena
- CCuevas de Ak'tun Kan
- MMuseo Santa Bárbara
- NNuestra Señora de los Remedios
- MMunicipalidad
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Flores & Santa Elena.
See
Cuevas de Ak'tun Kan
Try spelunking at the impressive limestone caverns of Ak'tun Kan, which translates from Q'eqchi' Maya as 'Cave of the Serpent.' The cave-keeper provides…
See
Museo Santa Bárbara
On an islet to the west of Flores, this little museum holds a grab bag of Maya artifacts from nearby archaeological sites, plus some old broadcasting…
See
Nuestra Señora de los Remedios
The double-domed Nuestra Señora de los Remedios (the Spaniards' original name for the isle of Flores) stands at the isle's summit, anchoring the Parque…
See
Municipalidad
Flores' stately town hall, just below the Parque Central, is the place where citizens go to conduct official business.
