Thirty-nine giant Armenian letters are haphazardly clustered alongside the highway, 20km northeast of Byurakan and 15km from Ashtarak. The letters were erected in 2005 to honour the 1600th anniversary of Mesrop Mashtots inventing the Armenian alphabet. Mashtots, who is also memorialised with a statue on the site, created the alphabet to give the recently established Christian kingdom its own Bible.