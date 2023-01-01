Surrounded by a fortified wall and commanding wonderful views over the Kasagh Gorge and to Mt Aragats, Saghmosavank (Monastery of Palms) is located in the village of the same name. The monastery is comprised of two main church buildings: the Church of Zion and the smaller Church of Karapet; both date from the 13th century. The monastery's gavit and L-shaped library date from the same period. A 7.5km trail connects Saghmosavank with Hovhannavank along the Kasagh Gorge (five to six hours return).