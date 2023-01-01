Levon's Divine Underground

All Tosya Arakelyan wanted was for her husband Levon to build her a potato cellar. What she got in return was an extremely intricate seven-level underground cave network built over 23 years with only simple tools. When Levon died in 2008 (he worked the last day of his life) his strange and impressive creation was opened to the public. Don't miss the beautiful stone garden designed by Levon. Ask to speak to the couple’s granddaughter for an explanation in English.