The tiny 13th-century chapel incongruously known as the Katoghike (Cathedral) nestles beside the recently constructed Surp Anna Church. It has a fascinating history: the only Yerevan church to survive a devastating earthquake in 1679, it was incorporated into a new basilica in the 17th century and narrowly escaped being demolished when the Soviets pulled that building down in 1936. A public outcry – highly unusual for that time – led to its preservation.