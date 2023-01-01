Armenian Genocide Memorial & Museum

Commemorating the massacre of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1922, this institution uses photographs, documents, reports and films to deliver a powerful museum experience similar to that of Israel's Yad Vashem (Holocaust Museum). Free tours are available for five or more. On the hill above is a 44m-high spire memorial next to a circle of 12 basalt slabs leaning over to guard an eternal flame.

Built in 1967, the memorial's 12 tilted slabs represent the lost provinces of western Armenia, land lost to Turkey in a post-WWI peace deal between Ataturk and Lenin, while the spire has a fine split dividing it into larger and smaller needles, the smaller one representing western Armenia. From the museum, a broad pathway flanked by a 100m-long wall engraved with the names of massacred communities leads to the memorial.

In the grounds, there is a stand of trees planted by foreign leaders who use the term genocide to describe the events that occurred.

The complex is on Tsitsernakaberd Hill (Fortress of Swallows) across the Hrazdan Gorge from central Yerevan. The easiest way to get here is via a ride-hailing app (about AMD600) or taxi (AMD800 to AMD1200 from the city centre). There won't be any taxis waiting when you leave unless you prearrange one, so having the GG or Yandex app is a good idea. Alternatively, take marshrutka (minivan) 46 from Mesrop Mashtots Ave and alight at the steps of Hamalir (the sports and concert complex). From here you can walk up the steps to the end of the park where the memorial and the museum are located. If driving, head towards the Hrazdan stadium, turn right onto Athena St and look for a blue sign with white lettering signalling the route.