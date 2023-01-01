Modern Art Museum of Yerevan

When it opened in 1972, this was the first specialised museum of contemporary and modern art in the Soviet Union, and a source of enormous pride for the Armenian avant-garde. Many prominent local artists of the time donated works, and these form the core of the collection along with further artist donations from the 1980s. Recent acquisitions include impressive works by Karen Petrosyan, Armen Gevorgyan and Laura Avetisyan.

The museum is accessed via a narrow lane running off Movses Khorenatsi St, parallel to Mesrop Mashtots Ave.