National Gallery of Armenia

Housed on the top floors of the History Museum, Armenia's foremost art gallery holds a large but somewhat underwhelming collection of European and Russian art. Its major draw is the collection of Armenian art displayed on the 4th and 5th floors. Highlights include works by Hakob Hovnatanian (1806–81), Martiros Sarian (1880–1972) and Vardges Surenyants (1860–1921). Of these, the paintings by Surenyants are the most impressive. Depicting scenes from Armenian fairy tales and various historical events, they are colourful and delicately detailed, with an Orientalist feel. Don't miss them.