There has been a mosque on this site since 1765, but like the other eight or so mosques that operated in Yerevan at the beginning of the 20th century it was closed during the Soviet era. Reconstructed in the late 1990s with Iranian funds, it is now the only functioning mosque in the city. Decorated with exterior tiles, it has a modest interior, graceful tiled dome, small minaret, and shady garden with fountains and flowerbeds.

Visitors should dress appropriately – no bare legs or shoulders, and women should wear a headscarf when entering the prayer hall.