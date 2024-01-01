Named after the beloved French-Armenian singer often referred to as Paris' Frank Sinatra, the square is focused on the Moscow Cinema, built in 1936 on the remains of a destroyed church. The square is also bordered by the five-star Grand Hotel Yerevan, which originally opened as a state hotel in 1926.
Charles Aznavour Square
Yerevan
