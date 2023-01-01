Surp Grigor Lusavorich Cathedral

Built to celebrate 1700 years of Christianity in Armenia and consecrated in 2001, this is the largest cathedral of the Armenian Apostolic Church. The complex, which has a prominent location atop a hill on the eastern edge of the city centre, consists of three churches: the cathedral, the Chapel of St Tiridates the King, and the Chapel of St Ashkhen the Queen. These two royal figures supported St Gregory in converting Armenia to Christianity.

Some visitors find the interior disconcerting due to the presence of seats (1700 to be exact), the absence of candles (almost unheard of in Armenian Orthodox churches), the copious natural light and the minimalist decoration. The baldachin near the entrance was originally from Surp Gayane at Etchmiadzin; it contains relics of St Gregory.