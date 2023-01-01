Centre of Popular Creation

Its somewhat esoteric name means that many visitors to Yerevan overlook this museum. This is a great shame, as it is home to the best folk-art collection in the country and is well worth a visit. Spread over two floors, the collection of woodcarving, silverwork, embroidery, carpets, lace and costumes is in mint condition and attractively displayed, with good lighting and English-language labels. The 19th- and 20th-century carpets and the intricate woodwork (some inlaid) are particularly impressive.