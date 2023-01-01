Hovhannavank

Perched on the edge of the Kasagh Gorge, this monastery in the village of Ohanavan was once an important educational and theological centre where manuscripts were written and illuminated. It has two adjoining churches: a basilica dating from the 5th century and the 13th-century Church of St John. The church has an altar decorated with frescoes, as well as unusual cantilevered staircases, detailed engravings and beautiful hanging chandeliers. The entrance to both buildings is via a splendid 13th-century gavit.