Across from Pascal & Diodato and up a short staircase is a tiny 7th-century church with a roof of red clay tiles and an octagonal cupola. From the door, it's clear the church was built in the shape of a free-standing cross. Frescoes inside were restored in 2016 with funding from Italian private donors.
Karmravor
Armenia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
