Surp Gevorg

This handsome 17th-century church is located in the neighbourhood of Mughni, on the northern edge of Ashtarak. It features striped bands of stone around its central drum, a classic half-folded umbrella cupola, an arched exterior arcade, and elaborate carvings on and over its west and south doors. Inside, there are fresco fragments. The surrounding fortress walls have small towers, monks' cells and a refectory built into them.

Mughni is an easy turn-off from the main highway that runs north to Spitak. Opposite the monastery is Nakanak bakery (open 9am to 7.30pm), where you can purchase savoury and sweet pastries straight from the oven. These can be enjoyed in the charming garden behind the church.