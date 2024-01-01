Surp Shogahat

Armenia

Slightly less interesting than Vagharashapat's other churches but still worth a visit is Surp Shogahat, a sturdy stone structure with simple, elegant lines. It was rebuilt on the foundations of a chapel to one of the companions of Hripsime and Gayane. You'll find it behind Surp Hripsime.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

View more attractions

Nearby Armenia attractions

