Snow covers the top of the highest mountain in modern Armenia almost year-round, so climbing is best from July through September. Be careful, though – even in August, clouds can gather in the crater by 10am, so many start walking as early as possible (hikers commonly start mountain ascents at 5am). The southernmost of its four peaks (3893m) is easy enough for inexperienced climbers, but the northern peak (4090m) is more challenging and requires crossing a snowfield (experienced hikers only).

There is no public transport to Kari Lich (Kari Lake), the starting point for Mt Aragats walks. Hitchhikers usually take a bus to Byurakan and then try to thumb a lift, which is more likely on weekends. Hitchhiking back is easier, especially on weekends, as the lakeside khoravats (barbecue meats) restaurant (grills AMD500 to AMD1000) is a popular spot during summer. If driving, note that the road may be closed from January to May.

The hotel at Kari Lake costs AMD15,000 without breakfast or AMD20,000 with breakfast for two.