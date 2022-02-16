One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…
The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast
There's Buenos Aires, and then there's the province of Buenos Aires. Home to more than a third of the country's population, this is the nation's economic powerhouse: these fertile grasslands financed Argentina’s turn-of-the-century golden age and still produce most of the country's famous beef.
While the region isn't packed with tourist attractions, simple pleasures and traditional gaucho culture are waiting to be discovered. Charming San Antonio de Areco offers a glimpse of Argentina's real-life cowboys in action, while the picturesque hills around Tandil are lovely for hiking and feasting on locally produced picadas (shared appetizer plates). Beach towns on the Atlantic coast provide a breezy escape from the summer heat.
If you have a few days to spare, check into one of the region’s historic estancias (ranches), where you can ride a criollo horse under an expansive sky.
Explore The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast
- Palacio Barolo
One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…
- Teatro Colón
Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…
- Centro Cultural Kirchner
It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…
- Casa Rosada
The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…
- Parque 3 de Febrero
This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
- Plaza de Mayo
Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…
- Cementerio de la Recoleta
This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
- Museo Benito Quinquela Martín
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
- Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires
Sparkling inside its glass walls, this airy modern-art museum is one of the city's most impressive. It displays the fine Latin American art collection of…
Latest Stories from The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast.
See
Palacio Barolo
One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…
See
Teatro Colón
Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…
See
Centro Cultural Kirchner
It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…
See
Casa Rosada
The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…
See
Parque 3 de Febrero
This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
See
Plaza de Mayo
Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…
See
Cementerio de la Recoleta
This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
See
Museo Benito Quinquela Martín
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
See
Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires
Sparkling inside its glass walls, this airy modern-art museum is one of the city's most impressive. It displays the fine Latin American art collection of…
Guidebooks
Learn more about The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.