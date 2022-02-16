The narrow northeastern province of Misiones juts out like an Argentine finger between Brazilian and Paraguayan territory and is named for the Jesuit missions whose ruins are now a major attraction. Buses churn through Misiones en route to the Iguazú Falls in the north of the province, but a detour will take you to another stunning cascade – the Saltos del Moconá on the Río Uruguay.

The landscape here is striking; you will see a change to gently rolling low hills, stands of bamboo, and fields of papaya and manioc. Plantations grow from the region’s trademark red-brown soil – the province is the main producer of mate, Argentina’s national drink.