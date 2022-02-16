These mission ruins are the most complete in Argentina: atmospheric and impressive for the quantity of carved ornamentation still visible and for the…
Misiones
The narrow northeastern province of Misiones juts out like an Argentine finger between Brazilian and Paraguayan territory and is named for the Jesuit missions whose ruins are now a major attraction. Buses churn through Misiones en route to the Iguazú Falls in the north of the province, but a detour will take you to another stunning cascade – the Saltos del Moconá on the Río Uruguay.
The landscape here is striking; you will see a change to gently rolling low hills, stands of bamboo, and fields of papaya and manioc. Plantations grow from the region’s trademark red-brown soil – the province is the main producer of mate, Argentina’s national drink.
Explore Misiones
- San Ignacio Miní
These mission ruins are the most complete in Argentina: atmospheric and impressive for the quantity of carved ornamentation still visible and for the…
- Jesús de Tavarangüe
The restored church at Jesús was never finished. It boasts spectacular trefoil arches (a nod to Spain’s Moorish past) and carved motifs of crossed swords…
- Trinidad Ruins
Spectacular ruins, with the red-brown stone of the church contrasting strongly with the flower-studded green grass and surrounding hillscapes. Unlike at…
- CCostanera
In the afternoon, the costanera comes alive with joggers, cyclists, dog walkers, mate sippers, hot-dog vendors and young couples staring at Paraguay…
- PParque Provincial Moconá
At the end of the road from El Soberbio you cross the Río Yabotí and arrive in the Parque Provincial Moconá. There's a visitors center, walking trails and…
- NNuestra Señora de Loreto
Loreto, founded in 1632, has few visible remains but is atmospheric. There are plans for further excavation and restoration, but for now the jungle is…
- SSanta Ana
At Santa Ana, which was founded in 1633 but moved here in 1660, dense forest has been partially removed to reveal a settlement that had over 7000 Guaraní…
- CCasa de Horacio Quiroga
Uruguayan writer Horacio Quiroga was a get-back-to-nature type who found his muse in the rough-and-ready Misiones backwoods lifestyle. He built his simple…
- SSanta María la Mayor
Santa María is the least spectacular of the ruins on the joint admission ticket which, combined with its out-of-the-way location make it a rarely visited…
