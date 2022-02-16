©Undivided/Shutterstock

Misiones

The narrow northeastern province of Misiones juts out like an Argentine finger between Brazilian and Paraguayan territory and is named for the Jesuit missions whose ruins are now a major attraction. Buses churn through Misiones en route to the Iguazú Falls in the north of the province, but a detour will take you to another stunning cascade – the Saltos del Moconá on the Río Uruguay.

The landscape here is striking; you will see a change to gently rolling low hills, stands of bamboo, and fields of papaya and manioc. Plantations grow from the region’s trademark red-brown soil – the province is the main producer of mate, Argentina’s national drink.

Explore Misiones

  • San Ignacio Miní

    These mission ruins are the most complete in Argentina: atmospheric and impressive for the quantity of carved ornamentation still visible and for the…

  • Jesús de Tavarangüe

    The restored church at Jesús was never finished. It boasts spectacular trefoil arches (a nod to Spain’s Moorish past) and carved motifs of crossed swords…

  • Trinidad Ruins

    Spectacular ruins, with the red-brown stone of the church contrasting strongly with the flower-studded green grass and surrounding hillscapes. Unlike at…

  • C

    Costanera

    In the afternoon, the costanera comes alive with joggers, cyclists, dog walkers, mate sippers, hot-dog vendors and young couples staring at Paraguay…

  • P

    Parque Provincial Moconá

    At the end of the road from El Soberbio you cross the Río Yabotí and arrive in the Parque Provincial Moconá. There's a visitors center, walking trails and…

  • N

    Nuestra Señora de Loreto

    Loreto, founded in 1632, has few visible remains but is atmospheric. There are plans for further excavation and restoration, but for now the jungle is…

  • S

    Santa Ana

    At Santa Ana, which was founded in 1633 but moved here in 1660, dense forest has been partially removed to reveal a settlement that had over 7000 Guaraní…

  • C

    Casa de Horacio Quiroga

    Uruguayan writer Horacio Quiroga was a get-back-to-nature type who found his muse in the rough-and-ready Misiones backwoods lifestyle. He built his simple…

  • S

    Santa María la Mayor

    Santa María is the least spectacular of the ruins on the joint admission ticket which, combined with its out-of-the-way location make it a rarely visited…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Misiones.

  • See

    San Ignacio Miní

    These mission ruins are the most complete in Argentina: atmospheric and impressive for the quantity of carved ornamentation still visible and for the…

  • See

    Jesús de Tavarangüe

    The restored church at Jesús was never finished. It boasts spectacular trefoil arches (a nod to Spain’s Moorish past) and carved motifs of crossed swords…

  • See

    Trinidad Ruins

    Spectacular ruins, with the red-brown stone of the church contrasting strongly with the flower-studded green grass and surrounding hillscapes. Unlike at…

  • See

    Costanera

    In the afternoon, the costanera comes alive with joggers, cyclists, dog walkers, mate sippers, hot-dog vendors and young couples staring at Paraguay…

  • See

    Parque Provincial Moconá

    At the end of the road from El Soberbio you cross the Río Yabotí and arrive in the Parque Provincial Moconá. There's a visitors center, walking trails and…

  • See

    Nuestra Señora de Loreto

    Loreto, founded in 1632, has few visible remains but is atmospheric. There are plans for further excavation and restoration, but for now the jungle is…

  • See

    Santa Ana

    At Santa Ana, which was founded in 1633 but moved here in 1660, dense forest has been partially removed to reveal a settlement that had over 7000 Guaraní…

  • See

    Casa de Horacio Quiroga

    Uruguayan writer Horacio Quiroga was a get-back-to-nature type who found his muse in the rough-and-ready Misiones backwoods lifestyle. He built his simple…

  • See

    Santa María la Mayor

    Santa María is the least spectacular of the ruins on the joint admission ticket which, combined with its out-of-the-way location make it a rarely visited…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Misiones

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.