Among the Earth's most dynamic and accessible ice fields, Glaciar Perito Moreno is the stunning centerpiece of the southern sector of Parque Nacional Los…
Inland Patagonia
Save for the travel hubs of El Calafate and El Chaltén, RN 40 and its offshoots take you deep into the Patagonian backwater. The ultimate road trip, RN 40 parallels the backbone of the Andes, where ñandús doodle through sagebrush, trucks kick up whirling dust and gas stations rise on the horizon like oases.
RN 40 parallels the Andes from north of Bariloche to the border with Chile near Puerto Natales, then cuts east to the Atlantic Coast. Highlights include the Perito Moreno and Los Glaciares national parks, the rock art of Cueva de las Manos and the remote estancias open in summer.
Explore Inland Patagonia
- Glaciar Perito Moreno
Among the Earth's most dynamic and accessible ice fields, Glaciar Perito Moreno is the stunning centerpiece of the southern sector of Parque Nacional Los…
- GGlaciarium
Unique and exciting, this gorgeous museum illuminates the world of ice. Displays and bilingual films show how glaciers form, along with documentaries on…
- PPortal La Ascensión
An outstanding addition to Parque Nacional Patagonia, this historic estancia on Lago Buenos Aires has an information center, lakeside car camping and a…
- PParque Nacional Los Glaciares
Among the Earth’s most dynamic and accessible ice fields, Glaciar Perito Moreno is the stunning centerpiece of the southern sector of Parque Nacional Los…
- CCueva de las Manos
The incredible rock art of Cueva de las Manos was proclaimed a Unesco World Heritage site in 1999. Dating from about 7370 BC, these polychrome rock…
- RReserva Los Huemules
This private 56-sq-km reserve protects the endangered huemul deer. There's 25km of marked trails. Stop by the visitor center to check in. It’s 17km beyond…
- PParque Nacional Patagonia
Out on the steppe, this 530-sq-km park was created in 2015 primarily to protect the maca tobiano, an endangered grebe brought to the brink of extinction…
- PParque Nacional Perito Moreno
Wild and windblown, Parque Nacional Perito Moreno is an adventurer’s dream. Approaching from the steppe, the massive snowcapped peaks of the Sierra…
- PParque Nacional Los Alerces
This collection of spry creeks, verdant mountains and mirror lakes resonates as unadulterated Andes. West of Esquel, this 2630-sq-km park protects some of…
