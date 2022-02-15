Save for the travel hubs of El Calafate and El Chaltén, RN 40 and its offshoots take you deep into the Patagonian backwater. The ultimate road trip, RN 40 parallels the backbone of the Andes, where ñandús doodle through sagebrush, trucks kick up whirling dust and gas stations rise on the horizon like oases.

RN 40 parallels the Andes from north of Bariloche to the border with Chile near Puerto Natales, then cuts east to the Atlantic Coast. Highlights include the Perito Moreno and Los Glaciares national parks, the rock art of Cueva de las Manos and the remote estancias open in summer.