West of Fiambalá, the paved road winds through the high desert, past picturesque red rock escarpments known as the Quebrada Angosturas, and into some…
Catamarca & La Rioja
Often overlooked by travelers, these provinces are an adventure, rich in scenery and tradition. Both were home to important pre-Columbian cultures and consequently the region contains many important archaeological sites. The provinces rise westward into the Andes, with some of the country's most spectacular highland scenery, punctuated by ice-crusted volcanoes soaring above 19600ft (6000m), accessible by tour or 4WD. It's an utterly memorable landscape, and one you should not miss.
Explore Catamarca & La Rioja
- Los Seismiles
West of Fiambalá, the paved road winds through the high desert, past picturesque red rock escarpments known as the Quebrada Angosturas, and into some…
- Parque Nacional Talampaya
The spectacular rock formations and canyons of this dusty desert national park are evidence of the erosive creativity of water. The sandstone cliffs are…
- MMuseo del Cablecarril
This old cable-car station documents the extraordinary engineering and mining project that created modern Chilecito at the beginning of the 20th century…
- EEl Shincal
The Inca ruins of El Shincal are located 7km west of Londres. Founded in 1471, the town occupied a commanding position in the foothills of the mountains,…
- CCatedral Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Valle
This 19th-century cathedral shelters the Virgen del Valle, patron saint of Catamarca and one of northern Argentina’s most venerated images. Her back is to…
- MMuseo Arqueológico Adán Quiroga
This fine archaeological museum displays a superb collection of pre-Columbian ceramics from several different cultures and eras. Some pieces –…
- MMuseo Folklórico
This worthwhile museum is set in a wonderful early 17th-century adobe building, and has fine regional cultural displays. Themes include chaya (local La…
- DDuna Magicá
A network of stunning, red and white sand dunes rises from the desert floor 15km north of Fiambalá. It's best to arrive in the early morning before the…
- CCañón de Talampaya
The focus of a visit to Parque Nacional Talampaya is this spectacular, (usually) dry watercourse bounded by sheer sandstone cliffs. Condors soar on…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Catamarca & La Rioja.
See
Los Seismiles
West of Fiambalá, the paved road winds through the high desert, past picturesque red rock escarpments known as the Quebrada Angosturas, and into some…
See
Parque Nacional Talampaya
The spectacular rock formations and canyons of this dusty desert national park are evidence of the erosive creativity of water. The sandstone cliffs are…
See
Museo del Cablecarril
This old cable-car station documents the extraordinary engineering and mining project that created modern Chilecito at the beginning of the 20th century…
See
El Shincal
The Inca ruins of El Shincal are located 7km west of Londres. Founded in 1471, the town occupied a commanding position in the foothills of the mountains,…
See
Catedral Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Valle
This 19th-century cathedral shelters the Virgen del Valle, patron saint of Catamarca and one of northern Argentina’s most venerated images. Her back is to…
See
Museo Arqueológico Adán Quiroga
This fine archaeological museum displays a superb collection of pre-Columbian ceramics from several different cultures and eras. Some pieces –…
See
Museo Folklórico
This worthwhile museum is set in a wonderful early 17th-century adobe building, and has fine regional cultural displays. Themes include chaya (local La…
See
Duna Magicá
A network of stunning, red and white sand dunes rises from the desert floor 15km north of Fiambalá. It's best to arrive in the early morning before the…
See
Cañón de Talampaya
The focus of a visit to Parque Nacional Talampaya is this spectacular, (usually) dry watercourse bounded by sheer sandstone cliffs. Condors soar on…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Catamarca & La Rioja
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.