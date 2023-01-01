El Zanjón de Granados

This amazing urban architectural site is a must for travelers interested in the city's history. A series of old tunnels, sewers and cisterns (built from 1730 onwards) were constructed above a river tributary and provided the base for one of Buenos Aires' oldest settlements, which later became a family mansion and later tenement housing.

The Zanjón is the realized dream of Jorge Eckstein, who found these ruins in 1986 after purchasing land for a business project and then spent years renovating them into what you see today. It offers a fascinating glimpse into the city’s history; meticulously reconstructed brick by brick and beautifully illuminated, this site also contains several courtyards and even a watchtower.