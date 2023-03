Marking the approach into San Telmo, this 18th-century Dominican church and monastery has a long and colorful history. On the left tower you’ll see replicas of cannons launched against British troops holed up here during the invasion of 1807; the basilica displays flags that were captured from the British. In front of the church is the mausoleum of General Belgrano, the independence hero best known as the creator of the Argentinian flag.