The city’s oldest church, the Iglesia San Ignacio de Loyola (1734), was originally built in adobe in 1661 and has been rebuilt or remodeled several times since.
Iglesia San Ignacio de Loyola
Buenos Aires
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.66 MILES
One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…
0.82 MILES
Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…
0.52 MILES
It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…
0.26 MILES
The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…
3.61 MILES
This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
0.18 MILES
Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…
1.87 MILES
This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
2.09 MILES
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
Nearby Buenos Aires attractions
0.04 MILES
In colonial times, the Manzana de las Luces was Buenos Aires’ most important center of culture and learning, and today the block still symbolizes…
0.04 MILES
The city's oldest bookstore – there has been a bookshop on this historic corner site since 1785 – has a number of rare and antique texts as well as recent…
3. Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires
0.05 MILES
This public high school established in 1863 is one of Argentina's most prestigious and counts four former presidents among its alumni.
0.11 MILES
This small museum was closed for ongoing renovations at the time of research, but in the future you should expect exhibitions on porteño life and history…
0.11 MILES
The Farmacia de la Estrella (1835) is a functioning homeopathic pharmacy with gorgeous woodwork and elaborate late-19th-century ceiling murals depicting…
0.12 MILES
This mid-18th-century town hall building houses an interesting museum largely dedicated to the revolution of May 1810, when Argentina declared…
0.18 MILES
Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…
8. Museo Etnográfico Juan B Ambrosetti
0.19 MILES
This worthwhile anthropological museum was created as an institute for research and university training – and as an educational center for the public. On…