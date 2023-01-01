Mercado de San Telmo

Occupying an entire city block, this striking marketplace was built in 1897 by Juan Antonio Buschiazzo, the Italian-born Argentine architect who designed Cementerio de la Recoleta. The wrought-iron interior (note the beautiful original ceiling) makes it one of the city's most atmospheric markets. Locals shop for meat and produce here; come for a coffee and to browse old tango records. Several modern cafes, bars and shops have recently opened inside, ideal for a glass of wine or a quick bite.