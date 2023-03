This neoclassical building is the engineering school for the Universidad de Buenos Aires. It was originally built for the Fundación Eva Perón and is an oddball landmark once described by Gerald Durrell as ‘a cross between the Parthenon and the Reichstag.’ In front of the building and in the middle of Av Paseo Colón is Plazoleta Olazábal, a tiny park which features Rogelio Yrurtia’s masterful sculpture Canto al Trabajo.