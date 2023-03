On Sundays, San Telmo’s main drag is closed to traffic and the street is a sea of both locals and tourists browsing craft stalls, waiting at vendors’ carts for freshly squeezed orange juice, poking through the antique glass ornaments on display on Plaza Dorrego, and watching street performances by tango dancers and musicians. It's a great place to pick up a few locally made souvenirs. It’s a crowded place, so watch your bag carefully.