La Boca

Blue collar and raffish to the core, La Boca is very much a locals’ neighborhood. Its colorful shanties are often portrayed as a symbol of Buenos Aires, while El Caminito is the barrio’s most famous street, full of art vendors, buskers and tango dancers twirling for your spare change.

Explore La Boca

  • Museo Benito Quinquela Martín

    Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…

  • El Caminito

    La Boca's most famous street and 'open-air' museum is a magnet for visitors, who come to see its brightly painted houses and snap photographs of the…

  • Fundación Proa

    Only the most cutting-edge national and international artists are invited to show at this contemporary art center, with its high ceilings, white walls and…

  • M

    Museo de la Pasión Boquense

    This high-tech fútbol museum at Boca Juniors' stadium chronicles the history of the boisterous neighborhood of La Boca and its famous soccer team with…

  • T

    Torre Fantasma

    This private apartment building, which resembles a medieval castle, is said to be haunted. The story goes that after the house was built in 1915, evil…

  • M

    Museo del Cine

    This small museum is housed in the former accommodations block of the electricity plant that is now the Usina del Arte. It contains the original posters …

  • M

    Museo Histórico de Cera

    Wax reconstructions of historical figureheads (literally) and dioramas of scenes in Argentine history are the specialty of this small and tacky private…

  • C

    Casa Amarilla

    This house is a replica of the residence of William (Guillermo) Brown, the Irish-born admiral who fought in the wars of Independence and created Argentina…

