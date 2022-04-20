Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
La Boca
Blue collar and raffish to the core, La Boca is very much a locals’ neighborhood. Its colorful shanties are often portrayed as a symbol of Buenos Aires, while El Caminito is the barrio’s most famous street, full of art vendors, buskers and tango dancers twirling for your spare change.
Explore La Boca
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout La Boca.
See
Museo Benito Quinquela Martín
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
See
El Caminito
La Boca's most famous street and 'open-air' museum is a magnet for visitors, who come to see its brightly painted houses and snap photographs of the…
See
Fundación Proa
Only the most cutting-edge national and international artists are invited to show at this contemporary art center, with its high ceilings, white walls and…
See
Museo de la Pasión Boquense
This high-tech fútbol museum at Boca Juniors' stadium chronicles the history of the boisterous neighborhood of La Boca and its famous soccer team with…
See
Torre Fantasma
This private apartment building, which resembles a medieval castle, is said to be haunted. The story goes that after the house was built in 1915, evil…
See
Museo del Cine
This small museum is housed in the former accommodations block of the electricity plant that is now the Usina del Arte. It contains the original posters …
See
Museo Histórico de Cera
Wax reconstructions of historical figureheads (literally) and dioramas of scenes in Argentine history are the specialty of this small and tacky private…
See
Casa Amarilla
This house is a replica of the residence of William (Guillermo) Brown, the Irish-born admiral who fought in the wars of Independence and created Argentina…
